How a 'freakin' naughty' dress-up party brought Prince William and Kate back together

This photo provided by Clarence House shows William and Kate on the day of their graduation. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly got back together during a "naughty night" themed party at which they both dressed up, it's been revealed.

In April 2007, William split from girlfriend Kate after four years together, supposedly getting cold feet after the pressure to propose, reports The Sun.

But by June that year they were back in touch, marking a "pivotal point" in William's life.

At a party hosted by Will's friend Sam Waley-Cohen, they "spent hours locked in deep conversation, William trying to persuade her to give him another chance" reports the Daily Mail.

And days later, Kate joined William at a party at his barracks celebrating the end of military training - and her "mind was made up".

The Mail reported that the theme of the party was "Freakin' Naughty", with William dressed up in hot pants and a policeman's helmet, while Kate wore a nurse's outfit with fishnet tights and a short dress.

Apparently there were also blow-up dolls hanging from the ceiling and "sexy waitresses serving lethal cocktails", according to the Sun source.

There was even a plunge pool and a bouncy castle outside, but William and Kate stayed on the dancefloor before she stayed at his barracks that night.

Later, William said of the breakup: "We were both very young … we were both finding ourselves and being different characters.

"It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better."

Then on July 7, around 63,000 people gathered for a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in honour of what would have been Princess Diana's 46th birthday, ten years after she died.

William and Kate got married in April 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Kate was there but she and William tried to keep the reunion a secret. While William sat with Harry and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, Kate sat two rows back with her brother James Middleton.

Kate was also a guest at Camilla's 60th birthday party at Highgrove that same month. She and William then flew to the Seychelles for a holiday in September under the names "Martin and Rosemary Middleton".

The Mail reported that it was during this trip that they agreed to get married, but to work for the next few years and enjoy the rest of their twenties.

"Kate had been insistent she would not reignite their relationship without such a formal understanding."

And a ski trip to Switzerland in March 2008 with Prince Charles confirmed the couple were definitely back together.

They announced their engagement in November 2010, marrying in April 2011, and now have children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, together.