Honey & rosemary focaccia with kalamata olive tapenade

Ingredients

Bread

Toppings

Kalamata olive tapenade

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Make a well in the centre of the flour. In a small bowl, mix the yeast into lukewarm water, then add the oil, honey and yoghurt until combined. Leave for a few minutes. Slowly pour the liquid mixture into the flour well, mixing in the flour until it forms a soft dough. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes. Place the dough into a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a muslin or tea towel. Let this sit in a warm place to double in size for 1 hour. When you're ready to bake your bread, preheat the oven to 220°C fan-bake. Lightly oil a rectangular baking dish and tip the dough into it. Spread it right out to the edges of the dish, then press your fingertip into the top of the dough to create dimples. Mix the honey and olive oil together and drizzle this over the dough. Sprinkle over the rosemary, caramelised onion and salt. Let it rest for 20 minutes, then bake for approximately 25 minutes until golden. To serve, brush with any remaining honey and olive oil. For the olive tapenade, place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until mostly smooth in texture with some larger chunks of olive.

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron is available in hardback through bookshops nationwide and online, RRP: $49.99. Proceeds from the cookbook will go to Sweet Louise, an organisation that provides practical, emotional and social care and support for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.