Homemade KFC hack: Health coach's 'low-calorie' Zinger Burger. Video / bechardgrave

The Zinger Burger is a KFC classic and now it's been recreated by an Australian health coach, with a low-calorie twist.

Brisbane local Bec Hardgrave created the "macro-friendly, low-calorie" recipe using a few supermarket ingredients and shared a simple how-to of her meal on Instagram.

With a brioche burger bun, fat-free mayonnaise, two sweet chilli chicken breast tenders, iceberg lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, Hardgrave built her burger.

Firstly, she sliced and toasted the bun and smeared one half with 99 per cent fat-free mayonnaise. Next she shredded the lettuce and piled a handful on the base. From there she cooked the chicken tenders and set them on top of the lettuce, drizzled sweet chilli sauce over it all and placed the other half of the bun on top.

Hardgrave adds two two sweet chilli chicken breast tenders to her Zinger Burger creation. Photo / Instagram

She shares that her creation is "so simple, delicious and easy to make, this is just what I needed to curb my KFC craving whilst in a calorie deficit."

Hardgrave received over 1300 likes on her post to Instagram where she has previously created other "fakeaways" including a Salted Caramel Frappe from McDonald's.

If you're impressed by Hardgrave's Zinger Burger and want the KFC combo, she's also shared a quick recipe for hot chips with a herb seasoning.

If you want to turn your burger into a combo, Hardgrave has a recipe for herb-laden chips too. Photo / Instagram

Using an air fryer, she cooked frozen straight cut chips according to packet directions and whipped up a herb seasoning with sea salt, dried oregano leaves, dried thyme leaves and dried rosemary leaves.

Once her chips were cooked she tossed them in the seasoning and served them up with a store-bought parsley, dill and tarragon seafood sauce.