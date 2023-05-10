Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Hollywood writers’ strike: why TV and film fans should care about the first stoppage in 16 years

By Matt Ragghianti
6 mins to read
Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programmes and films. Photo / Getty Images

Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programmes and films. Photo / Getty Images

So, you love The Sopranos, or The Wire, or Friends? The Writers Guild of America strike in the United States has pitted 11,500 screenwriters against the major studios. Matt Ragghianti, an LA-based screenwriter, explains why

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle