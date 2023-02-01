Holiday feasting with Annabel Langbein. Barbecued prawns, shellfish fritters and sangria. Yvonne Lorkin’s drink matches.

Spicy pipi fritters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The Waitangi Day long weekend is always a great excuse to get together with friends for a long, lazy, summer lunch. With the deluge of high-summer harvests, it has never been simpler to throw together a delicious feast. Ripe juicy watermelon, chilled and cut into chunks, is transformed into a refreshing salad with a crumble of feta cheese, some torn fresh mint leaves, finely chopped red chilli, a good squeeze of lemon or lime juice, and lots of black pepper. Whole heads of ripe sweetcorn soaked for 10-15 minutes in a bucket of salty water are ready to throw into the coals of a fire or a hot barbecue grill - the husks protect the kernels from burning and, after 10-15 minutes of intense heat, the corn emerges steamy and slightly smoky, ready for the charred husks to be peeled back and the cobs rolled in butter and sprinkled with lots of salt and pepper. Potato salad can be as simple as cooking up a pot of little potatoes in well-salted water with a small knob of butter (ideally don’t cut them, so they won’t split). Once they are just tender, drain and toss with a Dijon vinaigrette and then leave to cool. The heat enables the dressing to absorb (also works with beans or chickpeas) and the potatoes are ready to be finished - add any combination of chopped herbs and/or spring onions. Capers, chopped gherkins and grated or chopped hard-boiled eggs are always welcome additions.

When tomatoes have that sweet depth of flavour that only summer’s sun can deliver, you can be lazy about their preparation and serve up a classic Caprese salad. Slice the tomatoes and layer with sliced or torn fresh mozzarella, basil leaves on a platter or tossed together randomly, topped with good-quality olive oil, salt and pepper. No vinegar or lemon juice is needed.

Similarly, tomato, cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, black olives, feta cheese, salt and pepper and a good drizzle of olive oil, is a classic formula for a Greek salad that, like the Italian Caprese, never goes out of date.

I’m also a great fan of the Italian technique of salting sliced tomatoes and leaving them for 1-2 hours to release some of their juices. These juices form the basis of a dressing, finished with nothing more than a good glug of olive oil, salt and pepper. An excellent panzanella starts with this salting technique, and then a brew of slivered garlic, a few anchovies and a spoonful of capers are cooked gently in olive oil until the anchovies break down and become pasty. This goes in with the tomatoes and their briny macerating juices along with a splash of red wine vinegar and some freshly ground black pepper. Just before serving, toss in some shaved parmesan, lots of basil and crispy croutons.

Fire up the barbecue for some prawns, fritters, sausages or steak and mix up a big jug of summer sangria. Holiday feasting has never been simpler.

Spanish barbecued prawns with garlicky sherry oil





Piment d’espelette, a type of sweet pepper from the Basque Country, can be bought from specialty stores. If you can’t find it, use a small pinch of chilli flakes.





Ready in 5 minutes + marinating

Serves 4-6 as part of a barbecue feast





24 raw prawn cutlets, i.e. shelled but with tip on tails

½ cup olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp fennel seeds, roughly crushed

1 tsp piment d’espelette, or a pinch of chilli flakes

1 tsp salt

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

¼ cup fino sherry

Crusty bread, to serve





Mix the prawns with oil, smoked paprika, fennel seeds, piment d’espelette or chilli flakes and salt. Prawns can be left to marinate in the fridge for up to 6 hours.

Heat a very heavy large frying pan or grill plate on a high heat – you want it really hot.

Tip the prawns with their marinade into the hot pan (you may need to cook in two batches unless you have a really big pan). Cook until the prawns are lightly golden on one side, about 1 minute. Then flip prawns over and cook for another 30 seconds. Add garlic and cook, shaking the pan for a few seconds before adding the sherry.

Shake the pan again – the sherry will flame so take care, you want to burn off the alcohol. Remove from the heat once the flames have died down.

Tip into a bowl and serve with crusty bread to mop up the delicious oil.





Spicy shellfish fritters

Any kind of shellfish, including mussels, clams and tuatuas, can be used for these fabulous fritters. Or make them with 400g fresh fish, roughly diced. The fritter batter can be made in advance and chilled for up to 8 hours before cooking.









Ready in 35 minutes

Serves 8-10 as finger food





1.6kg tuatua or other shellfish in the shell

1 cup rice flour

½ cup coconut cream

2 tsp red curry paste

2 eggs

2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 double makrut lime leaf, central rib removed, leaves very finely chopped, optional

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Neutral oil, for frying

Coriander sprigs, to serve





TANGY YOGHURT DIPPING SAUCE

1 cup natural Greek-style yoghurt

½ tsp turmeric

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

2 Tbsp finely chopped coriander or parsley leaves





To make the dipping sauce, stir together yoghurt, turmeric, lemon juice, salt and coriander or parsley leaves. Chill until needed.

To make fritters, place shellfish in a large pot with 2 Tbsp water. Cover tightly and cook just until shells open (about 5 minutes), discarding any that do not open. Remove flesh from shells (you should have about 1 rounded cup of cooked shellfish). Discard liquids or save for another use.

Place shellfish meat (or raw fish) in a food processor with all other ingredients except oil and coriander sprigs and blend until evenly combined and fairly smooth. If you don’t have a food processor, whisk the batter ingredients together until smooth, finely chop the cooked shellfish and mix into the batter.

Heat a little oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan and fry small spoonfuls of the mixture over a medium heat. When bubbles form on the surface flip to cook other side (2-3 minutes each side). Re-oil the pan between batches as needed. Serve fritters scattered with coriander sprigs and accompanied by the dipping sauce.













Summer sangria

It’s easy to see why this punch is so popular in Spain and Portugal. It’s easy to make in a jug, so everyone can help themselves, and it goes down almost too easily. For a non-alcoholic version, use grape juice instead of the red wine and leave out the orange liqueur.





Ready in 5 mins

Makes 2 litres





1 bottle red wine (merlot is good)

3 cups lemonade, chilled

2 cups ice cubes

1 cup orange juice, chilled

2-3 Tbsp orange liqueur

A handful of mint leaves

Slices of fresh fruit such as oranges, kiwifruit, apples, strawberries, plums and peaches





Mix everything together in a big jug and pour into wine glasses to serve.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Spanish barbecued prawns with garlic and sherry)

Jules Taylor Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022 ($25)

If you were wishing for a sweetly styled, bog-standard, boring old pinot gris, then that’s very odd, because who wants that? I’m forever on the hunt for something bursting with bright nashi and zesty citrus layers, hints of nutmeg and apple strudel spices, and boasting a solid, dry finish. The Jules Taylor flavours wash across these sizzling, spicy, Spanish prawns like a delicious tsunami of texture - and that’s the stuff of pinot gris dreams. Julestaylorwine.com





(Spicy pipi fritters)

Brown Brothers Prosecco Rosé ($16)

Hand on heart, I love a fritter. If I see something in fritter form on a menu, I can’t not order it. I can make a fritter from anything because fritters are my jam, but throw me some fresh pipis, curry paste and coriander and I’m a queen! The heat in Annabel’s recipe calls for something with a soft splash of sweetness and buckets of crunchy crisp apple, peach and lemon-layered lusciousness. Made from traditional glera grapes blended with a touch of sienna blush — its colour suggests colour it’s going to be sweet the whole way through, but nope! Its long, cleansing, dryish finish is the business.

Available in supermarkets.





(Summer sangria)

Taylors Estate South Australia Merlot 2021 ($16-$19)

So here’s the thing. When the wine that won the Trophy for Champion Merlot at the 2022 NZ International Wine Show is under $20, then I’d advise you buy two. One to add body, depth and style to this sangria recipe, the other to add body, depth and style to any other occasion. A blend of Clare Valley and Limestone Coast grapes, this merlot is loaded with luscious cherry, berry and plum plushness, pepper, cocoa and soothing, elastic tannins. Plus the palate is brimming with lush red berry, plum and cherry fruit characters alongside soft, velvety textures and grainy tannins. Available in supermarkets.