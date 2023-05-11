Voyager 2022 media awards
Hira Nathan: whakawhetai (gratitude) journal with te ao Māori at its core

4 mins to read
Electrician-turned-author Hira NathanPhoto / Jason Oxenham

Electrician-turned-writer Hira Nathan (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngā Puhi) has created the first whakawhetai (gratitude) journal with te ao Māori at its core. Nathan originally self-published this journal thinking friends and whānau might buy it

