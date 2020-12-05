Hero grandmother in San Francisco knocks down rude customer

An elderly woman is being hailed a hero after she was caught on video knocking down a rude customer who threw a bottle of hand sanitiser towards her grandchild.

The grandmother, Doris Campos, owner of a Salvadoran restaurant in San Francisco, tossed the bottle at the angry customer on Friday at her restaurant "Panchita", NBC Bay area reported.

The patron grew agitated when her order for pick-up was not ready and started yelling at the manager, Doris Vargas.

"She was just throwing profanity at me and at that point my son was getting dropped off. He naturally climbed onto me," Vargas said.

Footage posted to YouTube shows Campos intervening after the woman swats a bag away.

She signals for the customer to stop but the woman continued her tirade.

A heroic grandmother - and owner of a San Francisco Salvadoran restaurant - knocked down an irate customer who tossed a bottle of hand sanitiser toward her grandchild. Photo / Supplied

"She say, 'I just want to kill your daughter blah blah blah'," Campos told the local news outlet.

The customer then grabs a small bottle from the counter, tossing it behind her, before chucking a bigger bottle of hand sanitiser toward Vargas, who was holding her son.

"I'm thinking, if it hit my grandson, I mean, I do whatever I have to do," Campos said.

"That's all. I wasn't thinking at that moment."

Campos reacted swiftly and threw a bag of food back at the woman.

The two women then push the counter at each other, causing it to fall.

Campos then used the counter to knock the patron down.

Despite the action, no one was injured in the argument.