Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Helen Clark reviews Rage: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump

6 minutes to read

President Donald Trump did several interviews with author Bob Woodward for the book Rage.

Canvas

Bob Woodward's "Rage" reviewed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Bob Woodward is one of the United States' most respected political journalists. He has written about American presidents from the time of Richard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.