Millicent was at her home in the Northern Territory when she collapsed. She died three months later. Photo / GoFundMe

Millicent was at her home in the Northern Territory when she collapsed. She died three months later. Photo / GoFundMe

A presumably healthy little girl has died, shocking her family and medical professionals as they grapple for answers.

Millicent Edwards collapsed at her home in the Northern Territory on April 14. The 4-year-old was rushed to hospital and was put into an induced coma to stabilise her.

She was then transferred to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide where 30 members of her close-knit family and a few friends rushed to her side.

However, despite doctors’ determined efforts, Millicent died on June 16.

Her funeral was held on Monday, but her family, friends and doctors still don’t know the cause of her sudden death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Millicent’s parents, Cody Edwards and Amanda Watt, while they take the time off work to grieve their daughter.

The family had been travelling around Australia in a van before the tragedy.

Emma Bell, a close friend of the Edwards family, said Millicent was a vibrant, compassionate and extraordinary little girl who left an impression on everyone she met.

Millicent and her family. Photo / Instagram

“Millicent was a bubbly, kind and special little girl that touched the lives of so many,” Bell told the Daily Mail.

“Millicent attended the local dance studio, childcare and preschool where she had made many friends that adored her.

“Millicent was loved by all that met her and will be forever missed.”



