Hay fever: What the latest research reveals

Hay fever season arrived early this year and pollen counts are forecast to be high. Photo / 123RF

Rethinking urban planting and better air monitoring for pollen and spores could help reduce symptoms for seasonal hay fever sufferers. By Nicky Pellegrino.

The warm, wet winter has meant hay fever season arrived early this year and pollen counts are forecast to be high. For about 20 per cent of New Zealanders that means dealing with unpleasant symptoms, such as itchy and watery eyes, frequent sneezing, headaches and dizziness, sore throats and blocked noses.

Urban hay fever sufferers often blame the surrounding countryside for their symptoms, but the latest research suggests that may not be the case.

Philip Taylor, of La Trobe University in Melbourne, was part of a team of international scientists who have studied how far hay fever-causing particles such as pollen and fungi can travel in the atmosphere.

They took air samples at the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory, a base in the middle of the rainforest of northern Brazil which has two research masts, the taller of which is 325m.

“It’s the last pristine air on the planet,” Taylor says.

Clouds of Saharan dust have been detected there, having blown thousands of kilometres across the Atlantic Ocean. However, pollen particles are bigger, and the team’s sampling showed that rather than rising into the air and scattering over long distances, pollen tends to travel low to the ground.

These giant aerosols generally don’t achieve the height required for long-range transport, explains Taylor. “You need a lot of atmospheric force, a convective storm [strong thunderstorm] to make that happen.”

Biophysics is telling us that the causes of urban hay fever are most likely to be closer to home, and Taylor points to ryegrass as a particular problem. We use it in our city ­gardens, parks and sports grounds, as well as in rural areas for animals to graze on.

“It’s the worst of all grasses,” he says. “We’ve moved these plants from the stable, predictable climate of southern Europe to places where the wind blows and we get four seasons in one day. That weather instability leads to pollen being fragmented, causing more allergic reaction.”

Although grass allergies tend to be most common, we have also introduced exotic shade trees that have large amounts of pollen, such as plane trees. These appear to cause worse allergy problems than native trees do.

“We’ve brought in all these plants that aren’t adjusted to our environment, which is a great way to maximise pollen dispersal,” says Taylor.

He suggests we rethink urban planting, avoiding wind-pollinated species and focusing more on those with sticky pollen grains that attract insects and birds, such as brightly coloured flowers and many indigenous plants.

“You could greatly reduce your exposures right there,” he says.

Taylor also believes we could be doing a better job of monitoring what pollens and fungi are in the air, which would make it easier to narrow down exactly what to skin-prick test for.

The full pollen season in New Zealand is usually about 34 weeks long, beginning in August with pine. Deciduous trees contribute, grasses dominate in early summer, olive trees, weeds and privet add to pollen load, and fungal spores are in the air in late summer/early autumn.

If you suffer from hay fever (otherwise known as seasonal allergic rhinitis), generally you will have symptoms during the period the plant that you are allergic to is pollinating – with pine that’s not for very long but with a grass it may be several months.

Rain washes air clean of pollen; levels are higher on warm, dry days. Wind and thunderstorms also influence how much pollen people are exposed to.

Advice to manage hay fever includes staying indoors with the windows shut on high-pollen days and using a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. Avoid open grassy areas, particularly on windy days. Shower and remove clothes after being outdoors. Use a tumble dryer for bedding, towels, etc, rather than drying on the line. And know your allergy relief options – from medications to nasal spray and eye drops.

Allergen immunotherapy can help those with severe symptoms that aren’t controlled by medication. This involves desensitising the immune system to the allergen. It is often given by injection, and although there is evidence for long-lasting effectiveness, this is a long-term treatment that is not funded by Pharmac. Plus, symptoms may later return.