Hawke's Bay's most lovable shop dogs

We asked Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook followers who the most lovable shop dogs in the region are. After a bit of paws for thought, here's who they picked. Helen Holt reports.

Winny the english bulldog.

Winny the english bulldog

Works at E-Central Flowers in Waipukurau

Age 6

Winny's occupation is to greet customers and demand pats from whoever goes near the door. He loves people, especially children, and always bends down so kids can reach him for a pat. In his spare time he loves to go for car rides and sit on his favourite humans' laps.

Emma the chocolate labrador.

Emma the chocolate labrador

Big Value Tyres in Onekawa

Age 10

Emma wears a hi-vis while greeting customers. She is diligent in health and safety.

She always trots up to meet customers, and her favourite things to do are eat, sleep, and be petted.

Milly the shih tzu bichon frise

Emerson Street Barbers, Napier

Age 3

Milly's perfect if you'd like a furry companion while you get your haircut. She loves people and always follows them around, especially children. She is also a sucker for a bowl of treats.

Echo the husky.

Echo the husky

The School Shop in Ahuriri

Age 3

Echo usually sits behind the desk, but is occasionally naughty and sneaks out the front of the shop for a belly rub from customers. She loves interacting with people. When she sees people walking she will often give an excited howl to greet them. In her spare time, Echo adores walking along the beach and collecting sticks.

Gaia the border collie.

Bella the heading huntaway.

Gaia the border collie and Bella the heading huntaway

Griffiths Footwear in Hastings

Ages 2 and 9

Gaia and Bella are two lovable rescue dogs. Gaia is a good farm dog who loves rounding up sheep and Bella is a snuggly dog who loves sleeping and being patted. They both love greeting people, and people love to greet them.

Poppy the bichon frise maltese.

Poppy the bichon frise maltese

Christmas Wonderland in Havelock North

Age 5

Poppy loves to get cuddles from humans, and hide amongst the Christmas decorations in the shop.

Merlin and Hugo.

Merlin and Hugo, the bichon shih tzu brothers

Planters' Nursery in Havelock North

Both aged 4 ½

These boys are perfect doorbells, and inspect all deliveries. Hugo loves to follow the manager around on her duties and chew on her shovel, while Merlin has a range of interests, including sniffing flowers, eating blueberries and chasing rabbits. They both love to bark and jump around near customers, and enjoy drinking fluffies with the staff at morning tea.

Maia the Hastings Pound special.

Maia the Hastings Pound Special

Flowers by Tanya, Hastings

Aged 6

Maia is the rose between the rest of the flowers. She will lick customers and sit on their feet if she wants a pat. She loves to go swimming and play in the waves at the beach, and plays with her sheep best friend during her downtime.