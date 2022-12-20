A viral video has revealed a clever gift bag hack. Photo / 123rf

Christmas is right around the corner and it turns out you might have been using gift bags incorrectly all this time.

A couple have wowed thousands after they took to Facebook and shared the “right way” to use a gift bag.

California-based actor Wes Scarpias Gonzales and his wife Alison Koroly revealed on their joint Facebook page a clever “hack” for the festive season that includes essentially locking the bag shut so you can put it under the Christmas tree without any fear of someone peeking inside.

Daily Mail has reported the video – which has received over 17 million views – sees the couple explain how to do the hack with them telling viewers they must thread the ends of each handle into the hole of the opposite side of the bag.

When you’ve done this you then pull the handles tightly and it results in the bag being closed, completely hiding what is inside.

Viewers were stoked with the easy hack with one person commenting “I like this. It definitely represents itself better than an open bag! Love it,” while another said, “I did this last year. It’s a great way to save on tissue and tape.”

A third commented, “I am definitely doing this. It’ll prevent my family from seeing their gift early when they are snooping.”

However not everyone was on board with the hack and some couldn’t help but point out how difficult it makes it for the gift receiver to open their present.

“Nope..not a great idea..it’s impossible to get the gift.out without struggling to get them out of the hole.”

Another joked, “Just got a gift like this and it took me forever to open it. Please don’t do this.”

This is not the first time a wrapping hack has gone viral. Last year an Australian mum revealed her savvy wrapping hack by using supermarket bags.

Posting in the Christmas Mums Australia Facebook group last Christmas, the mum explained how she kept the paper bags she had received with her click and collect supermarket grocery orders and reused them for wrapping paper.

“I found a use for all the paper bags I get from Woolies click & collect! I’ll add a red ribbon and they’ll look schmick,” she captioned the post.

The woman also added pictures showing how she had undid the bag so she could lay it out flat and wrap the present and made sure to use the inside of the bag so no labels were visible.