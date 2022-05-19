Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's organisation, Archewell Productions, has hired a new Global Communications lead. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a new staff member.



The royal couple's organisation, Archewell Productions has a new lead for global communications. Ashley Momtaheni will reportedly oversee all communication efforts in the multiple divisions of the organisation.

She will oversee global marketing efforts for Archewell Productions which has a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant, Netflix, as well as Archewell Audio – which exclusively partnered with Spotify and the Archewell Foundation which is nonprofit.

Momtaheni previously worked as VP of global communication and media relations at Universal after starting her career as a producer for ABC's Good Morning America.

Deadline also noted Momtaheni has worked at United Talent Agency where she "heightened the profile of the company and its agents".

The news of the organisation's new hire comes amid reports of the duke and duchess' recent deal with Netflix in which they will be filming an intimate "at home docuseries". The couple have faced backlash since the announcement with many saying the docuseries will be a royal version of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Dickie Arbiter, the former press spokesman for the Queen and Prince Charles reportedly told Palace Confidential the couple's decision to allow the filming of a Netflix docuseries contradicts their "desire for privacy".

The Daily Mail reported Arbiter said, "It smacks of desperation".

"It's a bit rich, two people who left the UK, walked out of the royal family, because they wanted privacy, they've done nothing else but put themselves up front and a week doesn't go by when there isn't some sort of statement coming out of their PR people.

"The Kardashians do a reality series, the Sussexes do a docuseries. For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise it's just boring."