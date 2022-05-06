The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, just minutes after being snubbed by the monarch.

The Sussexes confirmed they will travel from LA to the UK with children Archie and Lilibet for the four-day celebration in June, reports The Sun.

The statement came just 18 minutes after it was revealed the Queen was banning them - along with Prince Andrew - from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

This visit will mark the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their children to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020.

Harry's ongoing security row sparked speculation they would not make the trip back.

Now a statement has said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

The Queen has still to meet Lilibet, 10 months, who will mark her first birthday during the celebrations.

She has also not seen Archie, who turns 3 today, since Megxit.

But the family will not join the Queen for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast from the Palace balcony. Only current working members of the royal family will wave to crowds on The Mall as the Queen celebrates her 70-year reign, meaning Prince Andrew is also out.

It comes after fears the Sussexes could "hijack or overshadow" the events, which take place from June 2 to 5.

Harry and Meghan have defied the Queen's Jubilee ban. Photo / Getty Images

It's not yet known which parts of the celebration Meghan and Harry will be involved in.

It comes after Harry made a pointed remark about the Queen last month in a bombshell interview.

He commented on his ongoing battle with the UK Government over his security, which saw him miss out on his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service.

Asked if he would return to the UK for the jubilee, he told US journalist Hoda Kotb, "I don't know if I'll come. There are lots of issues with security and everything else.

"That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to do everything to make sure my kids can meet her."

He has only returned to the UK three times since Megxit in 2020, when he left for the US and stepped down from his role as a senior royal.

He returned home in July last year to unveil a statue of his mother Princess Diana, about a month after his wife Meghan had given birth.

Harry also made the journey back to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

More recently, he has visited the Queen along with Meghan - the couple's first joint visit since quitting the royal family.