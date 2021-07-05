Handyman's unusual hair hack goes viral

A "handyman" has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the unexpected tool he used to cut his wife's hair. Photo / TikTok/ramboave

A "handyman" has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the unexpected tool he used to cut his wife's hair. Photo / TikTok/ramboave

A handyman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the unusual way he cut his wife's hair.

As they say, desperate times call for desperate measures – especially when in lockdown – but this US woman really put her confidence in her partner when she allowed him to use a spirit level to chop off her hair.

The couple, Paris and Cole, who go by the handle @ramboave on TikTok, are known for sharing DIY tips and tricks, but it was the result of their latest hack that left users gobsmacked.

In the clip, which has been viewed almost one million times, Paris said she asked her "handy man husband to cut her hair".

"Is that a f***ing level??" she wrote on the video after he whipped out the long yellow tool.

Cole could then be seen holding up the spirit level to his wife's back and assessing where he needed to start trimming.

After combing through her hair to even it out, he then goes back and forth with the level, before chopping a good chunk off her hair freehand with the help of his handy tool.

He uses it as a guide to cut her hair. Photo / TikTok/ramboave

And according to Paris, her husband "nailed it".

The couple's video has been 'liked' more than 31,000 times with people leaving hundreds of comments about how impressed they are by his skills.

He uses it as a guide to cut her hair. Photo / TikTok/ramboave

"The fact he put this much effort in is beyond," one woman wrote.

"Lmao with the level, mine would do the same," a second person added.

A third person wrote: "This isn't his first rodeo, he holds his scissors professionally," with another taken by his "precision".

A hair stylist couldn't believe how neat a job the guy had done, as they commented: "Damn I'm a hair stylist and I'm hella impressed."