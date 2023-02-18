The cast of Mansfield In Her Own Words.

Highlights from The Hamilton Arts Festival, February 24-March 5, 2023.

https://hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz

With the award-winning Hamilton Gardens as its primary venue, the Hamilton Arts Festival - formerly Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival - showcases a lovingly curated selection of compelling shows from the Waikato, across the country and abroad making, for a veritable smorgasbord of local and world-class arts experiences.

Mansfield In Her Own Words: Unplugged, Mansfield Garden, Hamilton Gardens, Sunday, February 26, 6.45pm-7.45pm

A cast of music legends put a unique spin on Katherine Mansfield’s sublime poetry. Join Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia, Julia Deans, Lontalius, Lorina Harding, Charlotte Yates, and French For Rabbits as they perform original music set to Mansfield’s poems in the magical Mansfield Garden with Michele A’Court as special guest narrator. “To rejuvenate Mansfield’s poetry with music is an idea so perfect, a pairing so ideal, that it’s surprising such a project hasn’t been completed before. The artists featured showcase their many talents whilst showcasing the talents of our frequently known, oft-overlooked, New Zealand icon. 5 of 5 stars.” music.net.nz





Trojan War. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

Trojan War, Surrealist Garden, Hamilton Gardens, Thursday, March 2 & Friday, March 3, 7pm.

A hilarious and frantic fiesta, in the style of Monty Python meets The Mighty Boosh, features five flirtatious French-ish performers who’ll meet you, greet you, seat you, and maybe, make eyes at you. Maybe they’ll even fall a little bit in love with you. This is a wild dress-up party that combines theatrical magic, twisted pop songs and side-splitting wit. Revel in the company of these charmingly madcap performers as they play a revolving repertoire of outrageous characters. “Incredibly sexy … a dynamic 70 minutes of superbly executed live theatre.” - Theatreview





Soundtracks from Quentin Tarantino.

The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction

Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens. Saturday, March 4, 8pm-10pm

Starring Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora (Kora), Milan Borich (Pluto) and Booga Beazly (Head Like A Hole) backed by the phenomenal Big Band Royale, this star-studded band of Kiwi music icons rock ‘n’ roll through this incredible film music. From the smooth 70s grooves of Hooked on a Feeling and Stuck in the Middle with You, to the surf guitar of Dick Dale’s Misirlou, the soundtracks of Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster films are brought to life.

BYO seating, rug or pillows and don’t forget your dancing shoes. And if you fancy a double feature, Moulin Rouge is given a similar treatment with more big-name musicians on Friday, February 24, 8pm.





Tiny Ruins.

Tiny Ruins, Chinoiserie Garden, Hamilton Gardens, Saturday, February 25, 5pm-6.15pm

A joyous blend of eloquent lyrics and exquisite musicianship, the songs of Tiny Ruins have been treasured by crowds and critics for more than a decade for their extensive repertoire that spans folk, pop and ebullient psychedelia. For this hotly anticipated concert, Tiny Ruins will draw from their impressive back catalogue and also perform material from their forthcoming studio album, due out in April. Renowned for their dynamic live stagecraft this promises to be a scintillating evening.





Te Kaahu, by Theia.

Te Kaahu, Te Parapara Garden, Hamilton Gardens, Friday, March 3, 8pm-9pm

Renowned singer, songwriter Theia (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Tīpa) will bring her critically acclaimed reo rangatira project Te Kaahu back to her haukāinga for a special one-off performance in Te Parapara Garden. Te Kaahu honours the craft and skill of Māori songwriting and storytelling and pays tribute to Theia’s tūpuna wāhine. A mesmerising performance that places Theia’s exquisite vocals front and centre, with support from a band containing some of Tāmaki Makaurau’s finest musicians. Stirring, magical, not to be missed.





Garry Starr.

Garry Starr Performs Everything, Harkness Henry’s Emporium of Scintillating Wonders, Hamilton Gardens, Thursday, March 2, 8.30pm & Saturday, March 4, 7.30pm.

Disgraced actor Garry Starr defies his critics by performing every genre of theatre possible, thus saving the performing arts from inevitable extinction. Starr (Damien Warren-Smith) tears through styles with little regard for personal safety and even less regard for art, proving his talents to himself, his adoring fans and those who dare question his ability. Directed by Cal McCrystal (physical comedy consultant, The Mighty Boosh, Paddington 1&2), What’s On London gave Garry Starr a definitive five-star review, saying: “Garry has people almost soiling themselves with laughter from start to finish … daft, chaotic & impressively talented,”