Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Hallucinogenic brew investigated for potential to relieve mental illness

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Ayahuasca is a drink brewed from plants, traditionally used by Amazonian tribes for spiritual and religious purposes. Photo / 123RF

Ayahuasca is a drink brewed from plants, traditionally used by Amazonian tribes for spiritual and religious purposes. Photo / 123RF

There is growing interest in psychedelic therapies as a way to treat addiction disorders and depression. At the University of Melbourne, Daniel Perkins has been leading an international team’s first studies looking at ayahuasca and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle