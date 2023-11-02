Halloween is behind us, Mariah Carey is warming up as we speak and Gwyneth Paltrow has released her Goop Christmas Gift Guide - it must be nearly the most wonderful time of the year.
The Goop 2023 Christmas Gift Guide is usually peppered with outrageously expensive and absolutely unnecessary gifts, things that neither you nor I would ever consider spending actual dollars on - and this year is no exception.
On this year’s list, there is a $25,000 vibrator made with 24-karat gold, a $125,000 Louis Vuitton Baby Wardrobe (no clothes included), a $2600 book clutch, and a $3000 Hermes doghouse, $5600 Chanel roller skates, a $670 piece of cheese, and a $600 tennis ball holder, among other weird and wonderful things.
If the 24k gold vibrator is a little out of your budget, there are plenty of other vibrating options in the “gifts for lovers” section of the guide, including: a showerhead that “doubles as a clitoral stimulator”, the more affordable Vesper 2 Vibrator (not gold, though, so choose wisely I guess), and a necklace that “has a secret” and the secret is that, you guessed it, it’s also a vibrator.
If you have the dream of acquiring something from the Goop gift guide but your dreams are far too big for your wallet, do not despair, there is a section with gifts “under $100″, where you might find just the thing for you.
The more “affordable” section of the gift guide includes a $93 handblown Italian glass ornament, $30 wrapping paper (which I’m not entirely sure should qualify as a “gift” but okay), a $68 hair clip, a $25 pack of microwaveable black truffle popcorn, and a wide variety of skincare and fitness options.
The Goop 2023 Christmas Gift Guide is neatly split into ten different categories, including the lovers gift guide, the wellness gift guide, as well as gifts for kids, men, foodies, cooks, and travellers. In contrast with the under-$100 gift guide, there is the “ridiculous but awesome gift guide”, with a list of gifts that has something from everyone - and by “everyone” we mean from the obscenely rich all the way to the not so obscenely but still pretty rich.
Cost of living? Gwynnie’s never heard of her.