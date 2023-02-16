Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Growing pains: Why those damn kids won’t leave the nest

14 minutes to read
By Paul little

Compared with other species, humans have childhoods that are unusually long and demanding – especially for parents. And they are getting even longer. By Paul little.

You can find Brenna Hassett described variously online as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.