TikTok users were not impressed with the groom's fashion choice. Photo / @violetprice16x / TikTok

A British groom has attracted a barrage of hateful comments after showing up to his wedding in a casual outfit.

His bride wore a traditional white dress - and the different style of outfits the couple wore was enough for some users to call him lazy.

"Did he not know he was getting married?" one user commented.

"That is sad look how beautiful she looks he couldn't even be bothered changing from the night before," another wrote.

The bride's best friend posted the TikTok online, and it soon racked up over 1.8 million views.

The groom is wearing sneakers, jeans, and a black T-shirt with the logo Palm Angels.

Some suggested the groom's personal decision to where the wedding day outfit was "disrespectful".

Users thought the groom's outfit was too casual. Photo / TikTok/ Violet Price

"His outfit shows he ain't serious," suggested one person. Some implied his effort on his big day was symbolic of the effort he would put into the marriage.

The criticism prompted the bride's friend to defend the groom - who pointed out people shouldn't judge him for what he chose to wear.

She wrote: "For god sake stop she's married & very happy. She's not bothered by what way he dressed she's married & that's all that matters."