Plunket has reported between 40 and 60 babies die of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) - which includes SIDS. Photo / Getty Images

Parents of young children are being given a strict warning about a particular night time routine.

Daily Mail has reported a warning has been given to parents telling them not to make this mistake when putting their children to bed, as it could result in a potentially fatal situation.

CPR kids advised letting a child wear a hoodie, bonnet or beanie to bed for a nap or for their nightly sleep could have deadly side effects.

“Keeping your baby’s head and face uncovered during sleep reduces the risk of sudden and unexpected death, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS),” they advised.

SIDS - also called “cot death” is when a healthy baby dies with no explainable reason given.

Plunket has reported between 40 and 60 babies die of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI), which includes SIDS and advise many of the recorded deaths can be prevented with safe sleep practices.

The support service went on to note that babies are most at risk of SUDI between one to two months of age, with 80 per cent of cases occurring before the baby is five months old.

Continuing to note the highest risk factors, Plunket advises that bed-sharing, smoking while pregnant and the position of your baby when they are sleeping are main risk factors.

To protect your child, they advise creating a safe sleep pattern which includes placing your baby in their own bed, eliminating smoking during pregnancy, positioning your child flat on their back before and during sleep and encouraging and supporting breastfeeding.

The service also says, making sure your baby has somewhere safe to sleep when you’re outside of the house is important, “t’s a good idea to take your wahakura, pēpi-pod, or bassinet with you. It’s never safe to put your baby to sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or a chair.”

Meanwhile, the UK healthcare system, NHS says children’s feet should touch the end of their cot, basket or pram. While their heads should remain uncovered and a blanket should be tucked in no higher than their shoulders.