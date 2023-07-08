Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: I missed my son’s first goal. Why that matters

By
4 mins to read
How the author imagines his son scoring his first goal. Photo / Getty Images

How the author imagines his son scoring his first goal. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Until last week, I had missed not a single second of my 6-year-old son’s two-season soccer career. I estimate he’s played approximately 50 games of soccer, at 20 minutes each, meaning I’ve watched him

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle