Green MP Julie Anne Genter rides bike to hospital during labour at 2am, gives birth to baby girl

Julie Anne Genter shared incredible photos of herself riding to hospital in labour. Photo / Facebook

Green MP Julie Anne Genter cycled to hospital at 2am today while in labour, before giving birth to a health baby girl.

The MP shared the impressive birth story on social media, with photos showing her taking the 10-minute bike ride to hospital, arriving at the car park and then with her new daughter, born today at 3:04am.

Genter shared the happy news with her followers, admitting she wasn't planning to cycle while in labour but "it did end up happening".

"My contractions weren't that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I'm smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," the Green Party MP wrote.

"Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth," the new mum added.

The MP rode her bike to hospital while contractions were two to three minutes apart. Photo / Facebook

Social media users congratulated the cycling advocate and new mum on the birth of her baby girl and were impressed by what is undoubtedly an usual birth story.

The happy family. Photo / Facebook

"Riding your bike to hospital in labour, that is impressive. Congratulations," a Facebook user wrote.

"Wow, biking while in labour!! You are the real MVP," someone else commented.

The Green MP is a vocal advocate for safer streets for cycling and for bike riding as a widespread transport method.

Congratulations are in order, both on the new arrival and the incredible birth story.