Gordon Ramsay publicly trashes daughter Megan's boyfriend: 'He's a bit pathetic'

British chef Gordon Ramsay has publicly expressed his disliking for his daughter's boyfriend, dubbing him ‘a bit wet’. Video / NBC

Gordon Ramsay is every bit the father-in-law you'd expect him to be. And then some.

The 53-year-old British chef and dad-of-five has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the US, where he was asked how he handles his three daughters' dating lives.

He proceeded to talk about how his 23-year-old daughter Megan recently got back together with her ex-boyfriend, Byron.

Let's just say it was not a lovers' reunion that went down well with her famous father.

"He was okay to begin with," Ramsay began. "[He's] a bit wet. A little bit sort of … you want a man to date your daughter and he was just … a little bit pathetic."

Clarkson exploded into fits of laughter after Ramsay's comments, before the swearing chef doubled down.

"I want to kill the little f*****, I kid you not," Ramsay joked.

As if publicly scorning young Byron on television wasn't enough, Ramsay admitted he enjoys trolling the pair while they're on dates.

He managed to get Byron's phone number off his daughter Matilda (known as Tilly), 20, who appeared on last year's edition of Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

"She gave me it and said, 'Dad don't do anything,' and I said, 'No, just give me, if anything's wrong I need his number on my phone,'" Ramsay said.

"So I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him.

"I said, 'Byron, it's me. Not your future father-in-law, you little f***!'

"Megan bent over and pushed [the hang up button] and cut me off, which was so rude! I was just in the middle of having a proper chat."

Ramsay has five children with his wife of 26 years, Tana Ramsay. They are Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, both 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, 2.