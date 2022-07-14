Sydney-based mum Tanzin Cook has revealed how she keeps her pantry in perfect condition. Photo / Tanzin Cook

Sydney-based mum Tanzin Cook has revealed how she keeps her pantry in perfect condition. Photo / Tanzin Cook

The stunning organisation of a mum's butler's pantry has attracted awe from her online following.

Tanzin Cook, based in Sydney, shared photos of her impeccably organised fridge, drawers and cupboards.

Many couldn't believe how incredible the attention to detail was.

Tanzin told news.com.au the kitchen's organisation began when an opportunity came up to redesign her family's kitchen which, while nice, was small and dysfunctional.

"I wanted a kitchen and pantry that was beautiful, but more importantly functional and practical, designed especially in mind for easy access and view," Tanzin said.

Cook drew inspiration from stores like Kmart to organise her pantry. Photo / Tanzin Cook

In the pantry, images showed the fridge separated into different types of beverages, spices individually packaged and labelled and drawers filled with little snack packets.

The first step was putting in as many drawers as possible and keep the pantry doors open so she and her family could always see what was on offer.

Food was also shifted into clear, airtight containers or easily accessible pull out drawers for the same reason.

There are also mini shelves so she can get to each item without difficulty.

Inside of the drawers are bamboo boxes used to store snacks, excess groceries and all cake baking tools and daily-use utensils, such as cutlery.

Cook jokes her kids are better at leaving the snacks than she is. Photo / Tanzin Cook

Most of the storage solutions are from Little Label Co, Amazon Australia, and Kmart Australia.

She said measuring out the organisation tools you need is crucial to making sure the flow is correct.

Tanzin said that the upkeep is simple and takes close to no time at all.

"I love to cook, and it's become even more enjoyable since my kitchen and pantry have been sorted because everything is in easy reach and I'm not wasting any time trying to find where things are," she said.

Even her fridge is organised with separate containers. Photo / Tanzin Cook

"Grocery shopping is also simplified now because I can see what's needed without anything hiding in the back of a shelf."

She joked that her children have more willpower than her and don't rifle through the drawers for snacks.

Social media users were in awe of the incredible layout of the kitchen.

"I love having organisation inspo in my life thanks to you Tanzin," one social media user said.

"You are my inspiration," another added.

A third said: "Glad I'm not the only one who loves to line things up like this."

Another simply said: "Drawer goals."

Tanzin said the kitchen design had changed hers and her family's life for the better and improved her wellbeing.

Tanzin added that the kitchen design helped her live by the motto: "A place for everything and everything in its place".

"Many people – parents especially – will know just how frustrating it can be to try and find things, particularly in a moment of rush, so keeping spaces in my home organised alleviates this problem," she said.

"It has also encouraged a lot of independence in my children who know where everything is and do many things on their own with confidence.

"I want my home to bring my calm and ease, which I am achieving through creating spaces that work for us as a family.

"An my experience, an organised home is an organised mind."

Tanzin shares her organisation tips to Instagram.