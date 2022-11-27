Voyager 2022 media awards
Gene genie: How ancestry sites are letting Kiwis’ secrets out of the bottle

16 minutes to read
By Chris Cooke

Thousands of Kiwis have been conceived through sperm or egg donations. Some are now fighting for the right to know their donor’s name. By Chris Cooke.

For decades, humans have debated whether nature or

