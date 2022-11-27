Gene genie: How ancestry sites are letting Kiwis’ secrets out of the bottle

Thousands of Kiwis have been conceived through sperm or egg donations. Some are now fighting for the right to know their donor’s name. By Chris Cooke.

For decades, humans have debated whether nature or nurture is the key to unlocking our personal identities. The answer, it seems, is both. But imagine what it must feel like to have that answer turned back into a question. To discover that one of your parents is not genetically related to you; that your physical features and personality traits have an entirely different foundation; that you were conceived from the sperm or egg of a mystery donor.

Until the late 1980s, it was believed that such donations should be kept secret. Because record-keeping was so poor, there is no way of knowing just how many children were conceived this way. But some parents ignored this advice, and their children are now demanding the veil be lifted.

They want a law change that would strip away donor anonymity, and it’s a change Minister of Health Andrew Little appears to be keen to pursue.

As more people discover their genetic origins through websites such as Ancestry.com, the message to parents who have not yet been open with their children is clear – it’s time to tell.

Uncanny likeness

Rebecca Hamilton was told from an early age that she was donor-conceived.

“I never went through the trauma of it being news to me,” she says. And as it happened, her much-loved dad, a restaurateur, died when she was just nine. “I would have been devastated if I’d found out we had no biological connection after he died. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Hamilton left school at 15 to become a ballet dancer, then worked as a journalist overseas before earning a scholarship to Harvard University in the US. She’s now a professor of law at American University in Washington.





Since the late 1980s, parents have been encouraged to be open with donor-conceived children, and in 2004, it was enshrined in law with the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology (HART) Act. Photo / 123RF

Now 45, she is keen to emphasise her gratitude to the father who raised her: “I would never use that term, dad, for the donor.” Nevertheless, in her early 20s, she began a search for her biological father. “It’s about a missing half of me. It’s the not knowing that drives you crazy.”

Her initial efforts were frustrating. Five men answered ads she placed in news­papers, but DNA testing failed to produce a match. It wasn’t until 2020 that she had a breakthrough. Through a DNA-genealogy website, she connected with a second cousin to her biological father who helped unravel who he was. But the meeting Rebecca had spent two decades pursuing was not possible – she discovered he had died when she was just two.

She also discovered he had been a criminal law professor. “It’s unbelievable, just uncanny. It really gives one pause, thinking through nature and nurture. We see this happening so often in the world of donor-conceived people.”

Working remotely back in New Zealand during the pandemic, Hamilton decided to set up Donor Conceived Aotearoa, a support group that is lobbying for a law change to allow all donor-conceived people to know who their donor is and connect with donor-conceived siblings.

“Many donor-conceived people believe it’s a basic human right,” she says.

Dead ends

Since the late 1980s, parents have been encouraged to be open with donor-conceived children, and in 2004, it was enshrined in law with the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology (HART) Act.

The law also requires sperm or egg donors to be identified, and for recipient parents to be given this information, if they want it.

Fertility clinics must advise parents of the importance of telling offspring about the nature of their conception, and once children turn 18, they have the right to find out the donor’s name and contact them (or earlier, at 16, if they apply through the Family Court).

Children can also find out non-identifying information about their donor siblings, as well as their siblings’ names if their siblings are over 18 and they consent. Donors can access non-identifying information about their donor offspring, and make contact if the offspring have lodged a notice in advance giving permission.

The information is held in a register by the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages and Relationships, as well as the clinics.

The law applies to anyone who was donor-conceived after August 2005. For those born before this, the only inform­ation now available is an ineffective voluntary register with fewer than 60 names.

Fertility treatments provider Fertility Associates has been operating in New Zealand since 1987 and now has five clinics throughout the country. It is happy to help those looking for information from before 2005.

“We will, on an anonymous basis, approach the pre-HART Act donors,” says chief executive Alex Price. “We haven’t found an issue to date where a donor has resolutely said, ‘I don’t want any contact’.”

Health Minister Andrew Little: “We understand the importance of every individual knowing their identity; knowing their whakapapa." Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, he has no statistics on how many people have been successful, and Hamilton says this doesn’t align with what she’s witnessed. “Many of us have just run into dead ends. Largely, there were no records, so there is no way to help, or it was an anonymous donor so [there are] contract issues.”

For those conceived before 2005, the hurdle they must jump is for the donor to consent to their name being revealed. For those born after 2005, the hurdle is that their parents need to have told them the truth. Although the law says parents must be advised how important this is, it does not require them to follow the advice.

Gap in the law

Most people who use donated sperm these days are single women, or same-sex couples. In these cases, it is often obvious that there has been a sperm donation, and the children are therefore told about their origins, says Dr Sarah Wakeman, medical director of Fertility Associates in Christchurch. She is also on the Advisory Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology.

In many of these cases, the sperm comes from someone the adults know, she says. Those who prefer to use clinic donors sometimes do so because they’d prefer not to know the donor’s identity. “For some people, it’s definitely part of the reason they’ve used a clinic donor.”

Dr Wakeman says there’s no way of knowing exactly how many parents are telling their children they’re donor-conceived or who the donor is. “They can say they’re going to tell a child all of those things, but at the end of the day, nobody can actually make them under the current law,” she says.

It’s this gap in the law that Hamilton wants to close. The law’s core opening principle is that donor offspring “should be made aware of their genetic origins and be able to access information about those origins”, she notes. “That right shouldn’t depend on the date you happened to be born.” Nor should it depend on parents disclosing the information, she says.

“It’s not good enough when it comes to such a fundamental right as identity.”

Hamilton would like to see New Zealand follow the example of Victoria in Australia and grant retrospective access. Since 2017, Victoria has required donor names to be given to their offspring, even though it was originally agreed they would be anonymous. Donors can, however, choose to veto personal contact, and trained counsellors are available for everyone involved in the process.

Since the law was passed, 106 donors have been sought by their offspring. About two-thirds of the donors agreed to be contacted, and there have been no breaches of a no-contact veto. Donors can also find out how many offspring they have, their gender and when they were born. If the donor wants to make contact, they can have their request passed on through the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority (Varta).

For those who don’t know they were donor-conceived, contact from Varta can come as a shock. According to the latest data, this has been the case for 76 per cent of those contacted so far – presumably overriding the parents’ wish to keep it a secret.

Since 2010, it has also been noted on the birth certificates of donor-conceived people that further information is available on their birth record. This information, which is accessible only once they turn 18, will note they’re donor-conceived.

Single donor limits

Andrew Little says he’s prepared to consider similar legislation here. “We understand the importance of every individual knowing their identity; knowing their whakapapa,” he says.

But it will be important to have a public debate about it, says Little, so that previous donors understand they could lose their anonymity.

“I think the preference has to be in favour of the donor-conceived getting that information, as opposed to the information being kept secret. But before going down that path, I think we need to make it very open and public and transparent that that would be the path we’re going down.”

Rebecca Hamilton says she doesn’t have a problem with the Victorian law overriding parents’ wishes, as the real goal is to encourage parents to reveal the truth to their children. “That’s the goal we should all be aiming towards. But if they have not disclosed by the time the child is 18 years old, then we need a back-up system in place so they and future generations are not stuck with a lie.”

At present, many are finding out through genealogy websites anyway, she says. “Surely, you want that opportunity to have that conversation with your child before they find out through online testing. That risk is very real. We’re getting constant stories about it.”

It’s also important, she believes, for children to find out before their parents die, or their donor dies.

In the meantime, she’d like to see more promotion of the voluntary register, and for an organisation like Varta to be set up to link people and provide counselling. There is already a need for counselling, but this will increase from the middle of 2024, as the HART Act begins to affect more than 3200 donor-conceived children as they become adults, and more than 3400 donors.

Andrew Little agrees about the counselling. “I think it’s something that the ministry should be picking up now,” he says.

Another issue that needs to be dealt with, Hamilton believes, is the number of families using a single donor. Given how fraught relationships can get involving so many people, the limit should be five, she says.

That used to be the limit at Fertility Associates, but in recent years, it has been increased to seven. According to Alex Price, that’s because they wanted to help more people. “The more you restrict the number of families, the less people can have donor treatment,” he says.

Emotional challenges

Sophie Turner’s experience highlights the emotional challenges involved. Turner, 36, discovered only last year that one of her donor siblings was someone she’d known most of her life.

Turner learnt she was donor-conceived when she was 11. At 17, she discovered her genetic father had nine donor offspring, including her and her brother. One of them, a half-sister, reached out to her through Fertility Associates and they formed a close relationship. She later met two other donor siblings who grew up together.

The parents of four of the donor siblings declined contact. It appeared the children had not been told they were donor-conceived. The donor also had two of his own children. “Suddenly, you’re meeting all these siblings. There’s not a rejection of the family who’s loved and raised you – my dad’s my dad. I had no interest in meeting my genetic father at that point in time.”

Turner grew up with her brother and there were also three siblings from her dad’s first marriage. “I have this amazing family, but I feel it’s important that I find the rest of my family. It’s not because the family I know isn’t enough. I should be able to know who all my siblings are.”

Since 2017, the Australian state of Victoria has required donor names to be given to their offspring, even though it was originally agreed they would be anonymous. Donors can, however, choose to veto personal contact.

When she was 25, her dad had a heart attack and she decided she wanted to meet her genetic father while her dad was still alive. “I didn’t want to feel like I waited until my dad died. I wanted to prove that it didn’t change anything. My brother and parents met him, too.”

She learnt from her genetic father he’d had bowel cancer at an early age, and although he’d updated his health information with the fertility clinic, it wasn’t passed on to Turner. When she got screened, she was diagnosed with a condition called serrated polyposis syndrome, associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Last year, she got her doctor to provide the fertility clinic with a letter to be passed to her donor siblings that outlined all this to them. The doctor recommended in the letter that the siblings get screened.

Turner says the clinic told her they’d passed the information to the parents, but could not guarantee it had been passed to the four donor siblings she had not been able to contact. It was bad enough, she says, that she had not been privy to the information herself when she was younger. “That makes me really angry.”

Then the most incredible thing happened. “Off the back of this letter, a friend reached out. Someone I’ve known for almost my whole life and lived nearby when we grew up.”

The friend told her that her parents received a letter about a health matter and as a result disclosed to her that she was also donor-conceived.

“We put two and two together and then the clinic confirmed the link. It is absolutely bizarre. Growing up, I desperately wanted someone who understood me and what I was going through. She was there all the time.”

Her friend is now overseas and they’ve yet to meet face-to-face as half-sisters. “It’s fair to say now our relationship is different. We’ll have to work through stuff. I’m just really thankful.”

Fertility Associates’ Alex Price doesn’t believe proximity of recipient families is a big issue, given that donations are distributed nationwide. “We can’t control where recipients and their children move to. You’d have to have recipients report their new addresses. I don’t think you can make this compulsory.”

But he confirms the company is working on a new policy for passing on health information.

“If recipient parents were not prepared to pass that information on to the child, I think there’s a question at some point that the child is actually entitled to have that information. Most people would say when a donor-conceived child is an adult, over the age of 18, they probably do have a right to know whether or not they have a genetic risk for an illness.”

Rebecca Hamilton says this requirement needs to be in the law, and Andrew Little agrees. Little is also open to the notion that the law should include a limit on the number of families who can use a single donor.

“I’d want to hear more from the likes of Fertility Associates and the donor-conceived community about how they want those limits to be determined.”

Donor age rethink

In 2011, Colin Stewart decided it was time he helped other people to have their own kids. He already had some of his own, and witnessed a relative go through fertility challenges. “I thought it might be a nice thing to do to help other couples.”

His donations have led to eight children being born to five couples. So far, he has met only one of them, and doesn’t know whether any of the others know he exists. “I have no idea whether they’ll ever be told, and that doesn’t sit well with me.”

He’s aware of the Victorian law and would also like to see it introduced here.

Last year, he was told about an application to extend the storage for some unused embryos made from his sperm. The 10-year limit had been reached, requiring approval for another decade. He considered the fact that he could be well into his 70s by the time the offspring were aged 18 and able to seek him out, so he declined to give his approval.

Despite this, two extensions were granted by the ethics committee that oversees such procedures. “It left me wondering why the process even mentions getting donor ­consent if they run roughshod over it anyway,” says Stewart.

Sarah Wakeman, of Fertility Associates Christchurch, confirms there is a guideline that says donor permission is required to extend storage. The guideline doesn’t make sense, she says, and consultation is under way to remove it.

“The consent forms that donors sign originally at the clinic make it clear that it permits us to create embryos and IVF. The embryos belong to the intending parents and the sperm or egg donor has no further say over those embryos.”

Hamilton says her group is opposed to the proposed change and wants a donor-conceived person to be included on the committee that makes such decisions.

She also wants the law to stipulate that donors can be no older than 55 at the time of conception, to ensure their donor-conceived offspring have a good chance of making contact with them after they turn 18. Fertility Associates says its current limit is 60 years.

Little says setting an age limit is something he’d expect to see discussed in a select committee, and he’s supportive of a donor-conceived person being included on the relevant committee.

Private arrangements

Another major concern for Hamilton is men who travel throughout New Zealand to donate their sperm to high numbers of women through private arrangements. Such arrangements bypass the protections given in the current law through health screening, donation limits and the register that gives donor-conceived people access to information about their donor and donor siblings.

“Donor-conceived people generally want to have relationships with their genetic siblings. That becomes impossibly complicated when you’re talking this order of magnitude,” she says.

Little says he’s prepared to legislate to provide the same rights to all donor-conceived people, even those conceived through private arrangements.

“We have obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to ensure that the laws we have provide safety and security for all children, and that includes knowledge and understanding about who they are and their origins,” he says.

Hamilton is heartened by the minister’s attitude but is impatient for action. At the end of this month, a hui will be held in Wellington that will bring together a large gathering of donor-conceived adults for the first time, along with a wider group of stakeholders involved in donor conception.

“Every day, more donor-conceived New Zealanders are being born without any systems in place to protect their identity and knowledge of whakapapa – the principles that we all say are important.”