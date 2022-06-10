Gen Z v Millennial: The sex and dating terms you probably didn't know. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

"My situationship - who was an absolute snack, gave off a pink flag before ghosting me, so I rebounded by breadcrumbing that guy who is super into me."

If you read that and it was more painful than your Millennial back after a long day managing Gen Z, fear not. You've come to the right place.

Welcome back to another episode of the Millennial Vibe Check.

Last time lifestyle and entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer and The Front Page podcast host Damien Venuto were handed the Gen Z dictionary by their co-workers Bethany Reitsma and Lillie Rohan.

Because it's getting chilly outside, we decided to turn up the heat and talk about steamy Gen Z dating terms.

And despite the rise of dating apps giving the illusion that dating is easier than ever, there are 1000 ways it can go wrong and Gen Z made sure there is a word for each and every one of them.

Unfortunately, sickness plagued the OG (original) panel so the Gen Zs had to do what they hate most and make IRL (in real life) conversations to find a replacement.

Welcome to our step-in Millennial, Rebecca Blithe, co-host of parenting podcast One Day You'll Thank Me, who joined Damien in learning all about the mind-blowing dating terms taking over Gen Z's vocabulary.

Here are eight Gen-Z dating terms you probably don't know

Breadcrumbing

What the Millennials said: Damien said "That's where you leave crumbs to bring the person toward you" and Rebecca said "to entice them into the oven". It was giving Hansel and Gretel fighting off the evil witch vibes and while the move is evil, it doesn't include a witch, an oven or even breadcrumbs.

What it means: Breadcrumbing is when you flirt with someone and make them feel like they have a chance of going on a date with you, when in reality you know you are staying single and just need them for an ego boost.

Ghosting

What the Millennials said: The Millennials hit the Gen Zs hard and hit them good, turns out the term was actually stolen from them.

What it means: This is when someone cuts off all communication with you without warning. One day they're holding your hand, the next you don't even know if they're still in the same country as you.

Pink Flag

What the Millennials said: Rebecca got this term first try when she said it suggests there might be an issue, but it's not a definite concern. Meanwhile, Damien was literally gobsmacked.

What it means: A pink flag is a trait your partner has that's a bit weird but not bad enough to be a red flag … yet. It deserves more investigating. For example, if your partner has never posted you on social media, it's a pink flag if he never posts on social - but a red flag if he constantly updates his feed.

Wifed up

What the Millennials said: Team Millennial instantly went for serious relationships and they weren't exactly wrong.

What it means: This means a guy is super in love with his partner and constantly chooses them over other social events.

Doggin the boys

What the Millennials said: After the initial shock of the phrase and Damien admitting that not a lot of what dogs do is appealing, Rebecca took a shot in the dark and asked if it was something to do with wagging your tail at the boys.

What it means: No one knows why it's called "doggin" but we do know that it's a little bit like being wifed up - when a guy ditches his mates to hang out with his partner. Lillie said from a girl's perspective, it's "kind of cute" when a lad dogs the boys.

Cuffing season

What the Millennials said: Damien came in hot, "Valentine's day, where you get cuffed, where everyone's falling in love."

What it means: The Gen Zs gave the win to their Millennial pals and explained it's exactly that but in winter. The temperature has dropped and so have your standards. Beth said, "you just want someone to cuddle". The cold season is when everyone is settling for a partner to keep them warm.

Situationship

What the Millennials said: Is it a problem in a relationship? A relationship of convenience? Team Millennial couldn't decide.

What it means: You have very official emotions toward someone and are spending quite a bit of time with them but neither of you has brought up the "what are we" conversation, so you live in confusing bliss.

Bumpy Cuddles

What the Millennials said: Damien's answer of pashing with a face full of pimples should have come with a trigger warning because as Rebecca said, it sounded septic.

What it means: Plain and simple, it's sex.

We ended the show with team Millennial reminding team Gen Z that dating never used to be like this.

Dating is terrifying according to Damien and we can't help but agree.