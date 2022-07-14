Gen Z v Millennials: The Millennials Quiz GenZ on there 90s knowledge to make sure they aren't just taking the cool stuff. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Welcome back to another episode of Gen Z v Millennial where the babies of the NZ Herald newsroom were (finally) put in their place.

This week on the show the Millennials not only banned the show name The Millennial Vibe Check but took back their rightful throne as the cool kids on the block and oh boy did they have some satisfaction while doing so.

Jenni Mortimer, lifestyle and entertainment editor, and Damien Venuto, host of The Front Page podcast, kicked things off by reminding the Gen Zs they are just a Kmart version of them – because they've stolen all the good things.

Team Millennial: Damien Venuto and Jenni Mortimer. Photo / NZ Herald

Like the absolute banger, the main character moment anthem, something Damien is still "salty" about, Train's Drops of Jupiter - watch this episode to see the devastating moment Damien realised his favourite song had been claimed by Gen Zs.

Meanwhile, Bethany Reitsma, Lifestyle writer, and Lillie Rohan, Lifestyle and Entertainment producer, have become so used to being in the powerful seats they forgot what it was like to be humbled and admitted they were "scared".

"You should be," Jenni joked.

Team Gen Z: Lillie Rohan and Bethany Reitsma. Photo / NZ Herald

And then it was all on.

Here are the Millennial culture moments Gen Z might not know:

What brand of tradie pants was launched into stardom by 90s skate culture:

While the question was created to humble the Gen Zs, Lillie quickly guessed Dickies which only humbled the Millennials who responded with "whoa".

Finish this iconic Puff Daddy song for The Notorious B.I.G: 'Till the day we meet again ...'

It was crickets for the Gen Zs who not only had no idea who Puff Daddy was but also didn't know who Biggie was, or that he had died. Jenni – who had huge second-hand embarrassment for the youngsters - stepped in and began "singing" to try to give them more of a clue but it didn't help.

Answer: After revealing Puff Daddy now goes by P. Diddy, Jenni said the correct answer was "Till the day we meet again, in my heart is where I'll keep you, friend".

Millennials famously bleached their hair with what supermarket product?

Lillie decided to keep it simple and immediately guessed bleach, but Beth took a more tactical approach and asked if it was a specific brand of bleach, to which the Millennials admitted it kind of was. The clue didn't help, though and the poor Gen Zs were left in the dark.

Answer: Damien revealed it is called Sun-In or Sunsilk Custom Highlights but he warned you should be careful because when he tried it, his hair went orange.

What TV show is this famous theme song from: Love and Marriage by Frank Sinatra

The Gen Zs clearly didn't watch a lot of TV growing up - well, not the TV that matters because when Lillie asked, "Is this the cat and mouse one?" Jenni's face said it all. She was appalled and was definitely taking notes for the Gen Zs' performance reviews.

Answer: With a slight judgment in their tone, the Millennials revealed the soundbite is from the popular show Married with Children.

Name three Backstreet Boys

It should have been an easy pick for the generation who loves boy bands and old music, but alas, they failed once again and couldn't even name one. They did however, name Robbie Williams, who Damien said was from the wrong country and wrong band.

Answer: Nick, Kevin, Brian, AJ and Howie. The Gen Zs had a slight redemption moment when they recognised one of the Backstreet Boys songs, but it was still embarrassing for everyone.

What TV show is this iconic sound from?

Tim Allen's Home Improvement was a huge hit for the Millennials, but the Gen Zs had no idea what it was. Photo / Supplied

With a smug grin, Lillie guessed Scooby Doo, but she was wrong. Oh, so very wrong.

Answer: Tim Taylor (played by Tim Allen) from Home Improvement

This screenshot is from which MTV dating show?

MTV's popular dating show, Next. Photo / Supplied

Beth came to the Gen Z rescue and with slight hesitation, said, "I think I know this, is it called Next?" Jenni couldn't help but scream "Yes!" while both Lillie and Damien were shocked that Gen Z had gained another point.

Answer: Next

What is the name of Jerry Springer's bouncer?

The Gen Zs have never been more confused in their entire life. Lillie asked the Millennials who Jerry Springer was and Beth was still coming to terms with the fact the unknown man was important enough to have a bouncer.

Damien was absolutely gobsmacked and had to check whether they were being serious. "Is that a real question?" he asked while a shocked Jenni said "The Jerry Springer show?" but there were no lightbulb moments for the Gen Zs.

Answer: Damien explained the show was "fantastic" before revealing Steve was the name of the bouncer.

What was the name of this phone that was iconic and the first of its kind?

Say hello to the LG Chocolate. Photo / Supplied

The Gen Zs only know two phone names, iPhone and Android. They didn't grow up with cool names like the Motorola Razr and the Pinkalicious, so they took a shot in the dark and guessed LG but Jenni replied by jokingly saying they don't get points for reading.

Answer: Anyone from the early 2000s knows this very cool phone was called the LG Chocolate. Something the Gen Zs were very impressed by because it's way cooler than their phone names.

Then Millennials took a jump to the present to see if Gen Z knew any of the fun facts that are now a reality of 2022 Millennial life.

What do you think a one-year special interest rate is on a Westpac mortgage? Fixed not floating.

Beth was close to the right answer and said "it's large" while Lillie proved she didn't go to finance school and guessed $50,000, it was so wrong it wasn't even in percentage form, and the Millennials lost a little bit of hope in the future of humanity.

After explaining to the Gen Zs an interest rate is calculated in percentages and not a set sum like $50,000, Lillie guessed 2.4 per cent while Beth opted for 3.5 per cent and they may have been right if it was 2020 or 2021 but in 2022 they were not even close.

Answer: Damien dropped the bomb that it's actually 5.35 per cent and it's safe to say it put Gen Zs off ever buying a house while the Millennials marginally regretted buying theirs.

What is the average cost of a litre of petrol (95)?

Lillie came in hot with her second right answer of $3.28, Jenni couldn't quite believe it and accused her of cheating but Beth reminded her Millennial boss that while Gen Zs are super young and hip, they actually do drive cars and do adult things like put petrol in them.

What should any Millennial do before embarking on any physical activity?

The geriatric Gen Zs immediately said "stretch" which earned a huge "yeah!!" from Damien and Jenni.

Seems like the one thing both generations had in common was the need to stretch after being crouched over computers and devices all day. We will call that a win - for chiropractors $$$.