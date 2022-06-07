A British dad has received a wealth of support online after revealing his response to teachers criticising his daughter's lunchbox diet at school. Photo / TikTok

A British dad has received a wealth of support online after revealing his response to teachers criticising his daughter's lunchbox diet at school.

Ross Hunt's daughter Isabelle would come home upset after being told by the nagging lunch ladies about what she should and shouldn't eat in her lunch box.

"The kids in school have been getting sh*t off one of the dinner ladies for eating non-healthy food," he explained online.

"Oh, don't eat that. Eat your sandwich. Oh, you shouldn't have that."

After a string of incidents which left Isabelle not wanting to take her own food to school, Hunt decided to take action.

The father-of-three printed off a label to put on top of her lunchbox which instructs "nosy" teachers to look inside.

Inside he wrote a note addressing the teacher's concerns.

"Welcome to Isabelle's lunchbox," the note started.

This is when Hunt decided to write a "somewhat petty" response to their nagging.

"We are aware of the contents of this box and are happy for Isabella to eat whatever she want," the label read.

The note was accompanied with a photo of a girl on the note.

Hunt also labelled the rules hypocritical given that children can buy cake at school but are criticised for bringing it from home.

It's not the first time Isabelle's parents have bit back at the school.

On one previous note, Hunt had written "Step away from the lunchbox you nosy f**king a*** bandit."

However, his wife crossed it out, fearing Isabelle would get in trouble.

While tempted to load the lunchbox filled with treats, he then sent her to school with fruit, chips and one piece of chocolate.

He wants the teachers to take a step back and let the parent decide what to feed their children.

And it appeared many agreed with him.

"Give them a chance with the first label. If it doesn't change…label two," one mum laughed.

"I work in a school and have this argument often. I would rather a child ate and was full than lots of 'healthy' foods they won't eat," one teacher said.

With others pointing out their issues with "double standards".

"It's a nightmare, they promote healthy eating but my child comes home saying they had pizza and chips and some cake so which part of that is healthy," one mum wrote.

"Worked in a school which served cake but we had to confiscate a penguin bar from a kids lunchbox as it's not allowed, crazy," said a teacher.

But not everyone was impressed with Hunt.

"Well cursing is a bad example for your kid but well she will decide in the future how to talk to you and she will have health problems," one woman wrote on the post.

Others agreed with the post and said they 'love' how petty the label is.

"I can be next-level petty," the father agreed.