Front-row Fashion Week flashbacks: Ali Williams, Sara Tetro and Dan Carter in 2006, Antonia Prebble in 2008 and Nicky Watson and Aja Rock in 2004. Photo / Herald composite

If Dan Carter, Nicky Watson or (insert minor Shortland Street celeb here) wasn’t in the front row and nobody was there to photograph it, did New Zealand Fashion Week even happen?

From a pre-Hollywood Taika Waititi to a pre-Prime Ministerially adjacent Clarke Gayford, the audience has always attracted as many cameras as the runway. (Witness Mike Hosking in a questionably embossed suit, Lucy Lawless in a moustache and Alison Mau, snapped at the very first event in 2001).

The event’s 21st iteration opens tomorrow in Auckland – and New Zealand Herald photographers have been there from the beginning.

Scroll down for an archival look at front rows past, featuring All Blacks, actors, politicians, presenters, supermodels, musicians and absolutely anybody who ever said more than three words on a locally made reality television show.