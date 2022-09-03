Polly Markus. Photo / Holly Burgess

Polly Markus - from the popular Instagram page Miss Polly's Kitchen - creates recipes that are light, fresh, super-colourful and very enticing.

Her cookbook Miss Polly's Kitchen is packed with bold and unique flavours and clever takes on classic dishes.

Whether you are after something fresh and new, or you're entertaining friends and family, these recipes will flavour up your week.

Green quinoa harissa salad. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Green quinoa harissa salad

Serves 6

The flavour in this salad is punchy as hell. Simply serve it as a meal on its own or add pan-fried salmon for a more fulfilling option.

1 cup quinoa

½ head broccoli – cut into florets

1 cup frozen peas

1 zucchini – cut into ribbons using a peeler

1 cup shaved parmesan

1 cup roughly chopped Italian parsley

1 cup roughly chopped fresh basil

1 large avocado – flesh cut into chunks

Zest of 1 mandarin

Caramelised almonds

½ cup raw almonds

1 ts[cumin seeds

Pinch chilli flakes

2 Tbsp maple syrup

Harissa vinaigrette

2 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp harissa paste

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp water

1. Start by cooking the quinoa as per the packet instructions. Set aside to cool.

2. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil on a high heat. Add the broccoli florets and boil for 1 minute, then add the peas and simmer for a further minute. Drain well.

3. Roughly chop the broccoli florets. Set aside.

4. To make the caramelised almonds: Heat a small pan on medium heat. Add the almonds, cumin seeds and chilli flakes and cook, stirring, for roughly 4 minutes until lightly toasted. Turn off the heat. Add the maple syrup and mix it around until the almonds are coated. Tip onto a lined baking tray to cool. Once cooled, roughly chop the almonds into chunks.

5. To make the harissa vinaigrette: Whisk the ingredients in a small bowl. Season with salt and cracked pepper.

6. Combine the cooled quinoa in a serving bowl with the broccoli, peas, zucchini ribbons, parmesan and half the parsley and basil. Fold in the avocado.

7. Drizzle the harissa vinaigrette over the salad. Sprinkle with the caramelised almonds and remaining parsley and basil, then zest the mandarin over the top.

Miso chicken & rice bake. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Miso chicken & rice bake

Serves 4

A great meal to serve when you have a few people coming for dinner, this one-pot dish tastes like heaven yet is fuss-free to make. It is important to use white miso paste if you can, as it's far less salty than its brown counterpart. Serve with pan-fried broccoli and bok choy on the side.

6 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thigh cutlets

1½ cups white rice

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup water

½ white onion – finely diced

Sprinkling of sesame seeds, toasted

Handful fresh coriander

½ red chilli – thinly sliced

Miso marinade

⅓ cup white miso paste (or ¼ cup brown miso)

3 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp mirin

2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp white pepper

Sesame mayo

½ cup mayonnaise (I use Kewpie)

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan bake.

2. Mix the miso marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Trim any excess skin off the chicken. Add the chicken to the marinade, stirring to make sure it is well coated.

3. Pour the rice into a large baking dish. Mix in the stock, water and onion. Gently place the chicken pieces on top, pouring all the marinating juices on too. Cover with a lid or 2 layers of tin foil. Bake for 30 minutes.

4. While the chicken is cooking, make the sesame mayo by mixing the ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

5. When the chicken has cooked for 30 minutes, take the baking dish out of the oven, working quickly to keep the heat in the oven. Carefully remove the lid or tin foil, then pop the dish back in the oven uncovered for a further 25 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked through.

6. Serve in the baking dish, drizzled with the sesame mayo and garnished with sesame seeds, coriander and chilli.

Dukkah-baked salmon with a herby salsa. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Dukkah-baked salmon with a herby salsa

Serves 4-5 as a main

This goes beautifully with a fresh loaf of bread. I also love to serve it with artisan crackers and a ramekin of aioli, as something tasty to nibble on when friends come around. You can make it ahead of time and serve it cold.

3 Tbsp dukkah

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 heaped Tbsp honey

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 garlic cloves, minced

1kg side boneless, skinless salmon

Herby salsa

1 juicy lime, juice only

1 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp pickled jalapenos, finely diced

½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley

½ cup finely chopped fresh dill

¼ cup finely chopped fresh chives

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (400F) fan bake.

2. Mix the dukkah, lime juice, honey, cumin seeds and garlic in a small bowl.

3. Place the salmon skin-side down on a lined baking tray. Spoon the dukkah mixture over the salmon. Season with salt and cracked pepper.

4. Bake for roughly 16 minutes (the cook time will vary depending on the thickness of the salmon).

5. While the salmon is cooking, make the Herby Salsa. Whisk the lime juice and sugar in a bowl, then add the jalapeños, parsley, dill and chives. Season with salt and cracked pepper. Set aside.

6. Once the salmon is cooked, gently lift it onto a serving platter and spoon the salsa over the top.

Images and text from Miss Polly's Kitchen by Polly Markus, photography by Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios), published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP $45