Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Freedom Farm: Inside the Parliament protest

11 minutes to read
Amanda Saxton avoids the tenting crisis by slinging her hammock between boughs of a parliamentary pōhutukawa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Amanda Saxton avoids the tenting crisis by slinging her hammock between boughs of a parliamentary pōhutukawa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Amanda Saxton

Amanda Saxton camped out at the Parliament protest to see, first-hand, what it's all about

My first day at the occupation was its 10th at Parliament. The protesters felt like a community that had weathered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.