Lifestyle

Fort Greene's Anzac Biscuit family recipe

By Liam Fox

Fort Greene are adding this family recipe to their baked goods for Anzac Day - and if you can't get enough, you can make it for yourself all year long.

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 150C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Melt the butter, golden syrup and water together in a small pot. When melted add in the baking soda and mix well.
  3. Put the flour, sugar and coconut in a mixing bowl. Add the butter mixture and mix well.
  4. Form mixture into balls with wet hands, place on a prepared tray, and flatten them. Bake for 20 minutes.