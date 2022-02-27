The former Miss Ukraine says anyone who crosses border 'will be killed'. Photo / Instagram

A former Miss Ukraine has vowed to protect her country, taking up arms and sharing on social media that anyone "who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed".

Anastasia Lenna, who represented her country in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, has signed up to defend her home from Russian forces who are trying to invade it.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" a message posted on her Instagram said. The statement was posted as a caption on a photo of armed soldiers blocking a road.

Another post from the former beauty queen said: "Our (Ukraine's) army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine."

She also shared images showing soldiers walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who she declared "a true and strong leader".

Before taking up the call to defend her country, Lenna who is from Kyiv, previously worked as a model and public relations manager in Turkey. She has also worked as a translator and speaks five languages.

In a previous post, Lenna called on Ukrainians to remove all road signs to make it difficult for invading soldiers to navigate through Ukraine, according to The Sun.

"Dismantling road signs on all roads of the country. The enemy has a pathetic connection, they don't orientate the terrain. Let's help them go straight to hell," she wrote.

"The State Road Agency of Ukraine calls on all road organisations, territorial communities, local authorities to immediately start dismantling road signs nearby."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said overnight that Ukraine was willing to hold peace talks with Russia, but rejected convening them in neighbouring Belarus as it was being used as a launchpad for Moscow's invasion.

Zelensky accused Russia of bombarding residential areas in Ukraine as its invading forces sought to push deeper into the pro-Western country.

The fast-moving developments came as Russian troops drew closer to Kyiv, a city of almost three million, street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and strategic ports in the country's south came under pressure from the invading forces. Ukrainian defenders put up stiff resistance that appeared to slow the invasion.