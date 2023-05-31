Matt Preston reveals the secret ingredient for the perfect pumpkin soup. Video / Matt Preston

The ultimate winter-warmer, pumpkin soup appears on the dining table at least once a week over the colder months.

However, while the iconic soup is a winter staple, you’ll find it has many renditions and recipes depending on what kitchen you’re in.

Former MasterChef Australia judge and celebrity food critic Matt Preston has unveiled his secret to the perfect pumpkin soup, and it’s a little bit left field.

The renowned foodie controversially chucks a few Granny Smith apples into his hearty soup’s recipe, reports Daily Mail. Preston revealed that the apples give the soup a bit of extra creaminess while balancing the strong savoury flavours.

“This is a really simple Australian pumpkin soup, and it’s packed with wonderful wintery flavours,” he shared in a video.

Lumped in with apples, Preston adds butternut pumpkins, red onions, garlic cloves, vegetable stock, olive oil, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

To make the dish, Preston preheats the oven to 180C fan-forced.

The chef then adds 2kg of halved pumpkin, two peeled and halved onions, four quartered apples, and five garlic cloves to a big baking tray.

Pouring over 50ml of olive oil and seasoning with cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, he then tosses all the vegetables so that they are evenly coated in olive oil and spices. He then puts the tray of veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, or until soft to the touch.

Pumpkin soup appears on the dining table at least once a week over the colder months. Photo / Babiche Martens.

“Before the next step, you need to wait for them to cool down enough to hold in your hands,” he said.

Once they have cooled, he places the vegetables into a liquidiser with vegetable stock and gently blitzes them until they are of a desired consistency.

Preston then pours the soup into a big pot and lets the concoction simmer on the stove.

The chef adds 800ml of stock in four intervals and keeps stirring until the soup is smooth and creamy.

Garnishing with a dollop of crème fraîche, shredded apple, hazelnuts, and crispy sage leaves, Preston says: “This is my fancy Australian pumpkin soup, and it was so delicious.”

Many fans were enchanted by the simple hack and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“This looks so yummy, I can’t wait to try it,” one woman said.

“I’ve never thought of apples in pumpkin soup, but I’m salivating now,” another wrote.

