Australian celebrity chef and former MasterChef judge George Calombaris has hit back at a “racist” one star review of his new Melbourne restaurant Hellenic House Project.

The review read:

“Like others, we’ve dined in many, many restaurants and were keen to try this ‘authentic Greek’ experience.

“It was far from it. Practically none of the staff were Greek (including the manager who was of Indian descent) and the menu didn’t reflect what has been posted online.

“Calombaris – this place is a joke and you’ve certainly got a few people fooled.”

They also claimed they waited 10 minutes before asking for menus and 45 minutes for their meals, in which time they said they asked staff what was going on with their food.

Calling it a “non-dining experience” they also wrote: “Typically, we weren’t offered any compensation except that our food would be out in five minutes. Which it wasn’t. I should’ve realised it was going to be a disaster when I had to ask for the menu after 10 minutes.”

In a rating out of five stars for food, service and atmosphere, the incensed diner gave one star.

Colambaris took a screen-shot of part of the review and shared it to his Instagram page along with his response.

George Calombaris hits back at diner's review of his new Greek restaurant in Melbourne. Photo / Instagram

“Won’t lie. I am 99 per cent a very positive human. But this is horrible. Yes. We made a mistake with your order,” Calombaris said.

“We are humans. And yes my manager is Indian. You know who you are guys. You’re not welcome ever to @thehellenichouseproject. You don’t have to speak Greek or be a Greek to work at THHP.

“You just have to be a good human. I am so proud of my team. I hate racism. F****n hate it.”

Calombaris found support in his followers, including fellow celebrity chef Manu Feildel who commented:

“Well done George, people like this should just stay home. And that is a very polite way to say what I really feel like saying.”

Former Masterchef co-host Gary Mehigan also weigned in by way of a quote from Mohamad Safa.

“Our world is not divided by race, colour, gender or religion. Our world is divided into wise people and fools. And fools divided themselves by race, colour, gender, or religion,”

Calombaris latest restaurant follows the troubled saga that became his 2019 Made Establishment business collapse where he was found to be underpaying 515 staff and had to repay $7.8 million (NZD $8.4) in wages.











