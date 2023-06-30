The easiest way to make pancakes is in your blender. Photo / Getty Images

The humble blender might not be the coolest new appliance on the block, but it might have more uses than you realise.

Maybe you purchased one with the best of intentions to make green juices every morning before hitting the pavement for a 5k run, and now it’s gathering dust on the top shelf in your cupboard.

But it turns out that this trusty appliance isn’t just limited to smoothies. There’s countless ways to use it that you might not have thought of, from comforting winter soups to quick and easy pancakes.

So, here are a few new ways to use your blender - just remember not to put hot foods or carbonated liquids in it because that’s a recipe for disaster.

Pancakes

Your blender might just be the secret ingredient for your weekend brunch - turns out you can use it to make perfectly smooth pancake mix.

Use your regular pancake recipe - maybe dividing the ingredients by half to ensure you don’t overfill your blender - or use overripe bananas and a handful of oats as a base. Add an egg, a dash of milk or milk alternative, a teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt and cinnamon. If you need extra sweetener, add a dash of maple syrup or honey.

You can then pour the batter directly into a hot pan from the blender cup. No spoons involved, and you get a perfectly round pancake every time. And the best part is, there won’t be countless dishes to clean up afterwards.

Here’s a recipe for blender banana pancakes to try.

Blended banana daiquiri. Picture / Supplied.

Cocktails

Shaken, stirred ... or blended?

If like me you’re missing the warmer weather, you can transport yourself to the Euro summer by whipping up a perfectly mixed holiday cocktail at home.

Turns our your blender can create all kinds of icy summer drinks. Think pina coladas, frozen margaritas or daiquiris, or a boozy granita. All you need is a bit of ice and a few key ingredients. Fresh fruit might not be available during winter, but you can reach for frozen varieties instead.

Try this blended banana daiquiri or this strawberry watermelon cocktail to get you started.

Pesto, salsa and dips

Whether you’re into creating your own elaborate cheeseboards or simply want to add a bit of colour and flavour to an otherwise boring meal, your blender is your new best friend.

You can turn a jar of peppers, a bag of spinach that’s starting to wilt, or a can of chickpeas into a delicious pesto or dip in seconds.

Try this Mexican salsa, a simple pesto to go with a bowl of pasta, or this easy butterbean dip.

You can whip up a quick pesto in your blender. Photo / Babiche Martens

Quick soup

Warming winter soups don’t have to involve hours slaving over a hot stove.

With leftovers like cold roast veggies from earlier in the week and your blender, you can whip up a quick soup for a cold night.

Leftover roast veg can go straight from the fridge to your blender with some stock (if you don’t have liquid stock on hand, dissolve a stock cube in a cup of hot water and let it cool before blending). Add a dash of coconut cream, whatever spices and seasonings take your fancy, and blend it up. Pop it in a pan on the stove to simmer until it’s flavoursome and piping hot.

Try this recipe to get you started.

Perfectly whipped cream

Turns out your blender can be a lifesaver when it comes to whipping up a side for winter puddings.

You can use it to whip cream in seconds and save yourself time, dishes and a gruelling arm workout. Blend it with a dash of icing sugar or vanilla for sweetness for just 10 to 15 seconds - much longer and the cream can over-blend and curdle rather than becoming perfectly fluffy.

Try it out alongside one of these winter desserts.

