Fit for purpose: How to get what’s best for you from the wellness boom

17 minutes to read
By Niki Bezzant

From ice baths to mindfulness retreats, the wellness industry is booming. Maybe it’s time we started to question why that might be, writes Niki Bezzant.

Former reality-show star and online influencer Art Green smiles at

