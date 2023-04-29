Fit for a king: a royally delicious high tea

Photo / Babiche Martens

Break out the good china and raise that pinky finger– it’s time to tuck into some delicate morsels as we herald in a new reign.





Photo / Babiche Martens

Date, brown sugar and lemon scones

Makes 12

2 cups self-raising flour

1 cup wholemeal flour

¼ tsp salt

½ cup brown sugar, plus 1 extra Tbsp

¾ cup dates, roughly chopped

1 lemon, grated zest only

70g butter

1 egg

¼ cup milk

¼ cup lemonade

2 Tbsp cream

Icing sugar, to dust

Preheat oven to 220C. Put the flours, salt and sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add the dates, lemon zest and then rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Whisk together the egg, milk, lemonade and cream. Gently mix enough of the wet mixture into the dry until it holds together. Press gently on to a floured surface. Cut into rounds and place on a greased oven tray. Brush with the remaining egg/milk wash. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with icing sugar to serve.

Recipe / Amanda Laird

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Gouda, sage and ham pinwheels

Makes 12

3 cups self-raising flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 egg

80g butter, cubed

¾ cup whole milk

1 large handful champagne ham, sliced

1 small bunch fresh sage

12 slices aged gouda

1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp of milk to make an egg wash

Preheat oven to 220C. Grease an oven tray. Put the flour, salt and pepper into a large mixing bowl. Using your fingertips, rub in the butter until it resembles breadcrumbs. Whisk the egg and milk together. Add enough to the dry mix until it holds together. Turn out on to a lightly floured surface. Gently knead. Roll out, using a little flour to prevent the rolling pin sticking. Place the ham, sage leaves and gouda on one edge, then roll over. Brush with the egg wash and bake for 10 minutes. Slice into rounds then brush with the egg wash again and bake for a further 10 minutes or until golden.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mini white bean & roasted tomato tarts

Makes 24

Pastry

1 1⁄2 cups flour

100g butter, cut into cubes

Pinch salt

1 egg

Tomatoes

24 cherry tomatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

Filling

390g tin white beans

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry: Place the flour and butter into a food processor and blitz until fine breadcrumbs form. Add the salt and egg and combine to form a dough.

3. Roll the pastry to 1⁄2cm thickness and cut 24 circles the size of mini muffin tins. Line the tins and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. Turn the oven to 160C.

5. Place the tomatoes into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with thyme and season. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until soft and squishy. Remove and cool.

6. To make the filling: Place the beans, garlic, lemon zest, olive oil and lemon juice into a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Store until ready to serve.

7. To assemble, place the pastry cases on a platter. Fill with bean puree and top with a tomato.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Passionfruit yoyos

Makes 12

185g butter, softened

½ cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1½ cups flour

⅓ cup custard powder

Filling

½ cup icing sugar

2 Tbsp softened butter

1 Tbsp custard powder

½ tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp passionfruit pulp

1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Into the bowl of an eggbeater place the butter, icing sugar and vanilla. Cream until it is light and fluffy. Sift in the flour and custard powder. Stir until well combined.

3. Roll the mixture into 24 teaspoon-size balls and place on to a lined baking tray. Flatten slightly with the back of a fork.

4. Place into the oven for 15-20 minutes, not allowing the biscuits to brown. Remove and cool on a rack.

5. To make the filling beat the icing sugar, butter, custard powder and vanilla until smooth. Stir through the passionfruit pulp. Add a little extra icing sugar if needed.

6. Stick two biscuits together with the filling to create each yoyo.



















