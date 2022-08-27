Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Fish oil: Warnings from new study over popular supplement

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Fish oil oxidises and turns rancid more easily than other oils, as it is chemically unstable. Photo / 123RF

Fish oil oxidises and turns rancid more easily than other oils, as it is chemically unstable. Photo / 123RF

Pregnant women taking fish oil capsules should buy them in small lots and keep them in the fridge, a group of medical researchers say. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Omega 3 fatty acids are essential in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.