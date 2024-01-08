A lawyer representing nine victims of Jeffrey Epstein urged the FBI to release footage that could show Prince Andrew at the paedophile’s mansion. Photo / AP

A lawyer representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein has urged the FBI to release CCTV footage that he claims could show Prince Andrew at the paedophile’s mansion.

Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who has represented nine victims of Epstein, is urging US law enforcement to release the footage from home surveillance cameras in the wake of newly released records detailing Andrew’s connections to the convicted sex offender.

In the files, Johanna Sjoberg, who worked as a massage therapist for Epstein, claimed that the Prince groped her breast while sitting on a couch inside Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001, an allegation denied by the Duke of York.

Sjoberg, who worked as a massage therapist for Epstein, claimed that the Prince groped her breast. Photo / X

Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper for Epstein, also alleged Andrew had daily massages when he spent “weeks” at the disgraced financier’s Florida home, according to court papers released this week.

Alessi said he believes the Duchess of York visited the Florida estate “only once and for a short time”, but identified Andrew as someone she said who “spent weeks with us”.

When asked if he would “frequently have massages”, Alessi replied: “I would say, daily massages.”

Kuvin, along with other victims and former employees of Epstein, have all insisted that every room in all his mansions had round-the-clock operational security cameras.

Victims and employees have insisted that every room in all Epstein's mansions had round-the-clock operational security cameras. Photo / AP

The Florida-based attorney claimed that senior FBI officers seized the hard disks and stored videos and wants the bureau to now allow the public to see what material is on those videos.

“I can tell you one thing,” he told Fox 11 LA’s TMZ Live. “I personally walked through Jeffrey Epstein’s home after the search warrant was executed and I identified numerous cameras and computer hard drives that were missing and a lot of that information was seized by the FBI not only in Palm Beach but also in Virgin Islands and Manhattan.

“Where are the videos? That is what the population needs to see.”

Discussing the newly released US court papers detailing the connections of Epstein, Kuvin, the chief legal officer of Goldlaw in Palm Beach, added that they provided “context” for why high-profile figures had been linked to Epstein.

“The biggest names like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are individuals that everybody already knew about or heard about in the past.

“These documents just validate what everybody had been discussing. What is important to understand is now the context in which they have been identified.

“For example, this deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, which had previously been sealed, now gives some context to exactly what Jeffrey Epstein was doing with Prince Andrew and some young girls that were there at the time.

“I think the public does [have] a right to get some answers from those individuals.”

The security footage provided 'context' for why high-profile figures had been linked to Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

He added: “The biggest problem with most of the individuals that socialised with Jeffrey Epstein is that they were a part of tacitly normalising his behaviour.

“I don’t care if you just socialised with the man or if your bank provided him a loan or if you just happened to fly on his plane and be friendly with him. Whatever you were doing with Epstein normalised a sexual predator so that he could gain access to more money and more victims.”

There is no suggestion that Clinton engaged in illegal activity, and a spokesman for him has said that he was not aware of Epstein’s crimes. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, or being aware of Epstein’s behaviour.

Gloria Allred, another lawyer who has represented Epstein’s victims, on Saturday said Andrew has “got a lot of explaining to do” and should speak with US law enforcement about his interactions with the paedophile financier.

Allred said that until the royal co-operates with police, the FBI and other authorities, there will be “a cloud that follows him wherever he goes. It’s a dark cloud” that questions whether Andrew “told the truth” about his relationship with Epstein in his Newsnight interview.

“It is very unusual that law enforcement have publicly said they would like to speak with Prince Andrew and that he has not done that,” she said.

“Usually they would contact his attorney privately and that would be it. Law enforcement would not say something publicly. To the best of my knowledge, Prince Andrew still hasn’t done an interview with them.

“Now he is back in the news, as they would say in the southern part of the U.S, ‘I think he has got a lot of explaining to do’.”

She added: “The only question is why he is not willing to do that?”

Allred said that Andrew could not claim he could not do anything to help the investigation as it was “not for him to decide” what was relevant.

“He’s admitted to staying as a visitor and guest at Epstein’s mansion in New York. There seems to be some allegation he was in Florida as well with him.

“So yes he has got information. If he even stayed there for a matter of days, he has information. What were young girls doing there?

“If he knows. Maybe he doesn’t? He should say what he knows or what he doesn’t. He cannot be compelled to speak to authorities if he doesn’t wish to speak to them.”

She then questioned his decision to speak with Newsnight to clear his name, but then duck official legal probes.

“He didn’t seem to have any problems speaking to the BBC, but that was not under oath...He does not have a legal duty to tell the truth when he is on the BBC.

“One assumes that people will tell the truth when they speak to the press, but they don’t have a legal duty to do it.”