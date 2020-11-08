Website of the Year

Fashion statement: The polarising nature of the face mask

4 minutes to read

Attempts to introduce mass-masking may be hampered by a lack of established social expectations. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Listener
By: Marc Wilson

Varying attitudes towards mask-wearing say less about our phobias and more about our trust in authorities – or lack thereof.

Freud is credited with having said, "Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar". But he

