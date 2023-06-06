The whole family beds down together.

The whole family beds down together.

A US family has gone viral after sharing video of their very unusual sleeping arrangements.

Louisiana mum Bre Boyette frequently shares video of her life at home - but it was when she revealed how her family beds down at night that she caught the internet’s attention.

Boyette shares a massive 10ft by 10ft bed with husband Cameron and three children under five.

But that’s not all - she also invites their pets: four Labradors, a Yorkie and two cats.

Boyette told Today that her husband built the bed after she felt their king-size was getting too cosy when she was pregnant with their first child and planning on co-sleeping.

He used his experience as the former owner of a mattress business to build the frame to accommodate their existing king mattress and a twin XL, while his wife sewed sheets and duvets together to provide the mega Manchester.

Her husband’s only whinge is how long it takes to make the bed, but Bre told Today that it was nothing new.

“He made the same complaint when we had a king-sized mattress,” she said.

She told Today that the family have faced criticism from some wider family who believed they were “coddling” the children but said the arrangement was not forever.

“One day the kids will want their own beds,” she said.

Some commenters online suggested they would be hitting up their hubbies to construct a similar bed.

“How many women sent this to their husbands? I did!” wrote one.

The decision to include their pets won others over.

“Anyone that goes to all that effort to sleep with their dogs is a rockstar in my eyes,” one person wrote.

“I need it!” said another, noting they were ambivalent about the idea until they heard that the dogs were included.