Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Fake Hachette offer: US author warned after bogus NZ book deal exposed

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand has issued a publishing fraud alert after US-based author Faith Mehrer was offered a "too good to be true" deal for her self-published book Box of Dreams. Graphic / Paul Slater

Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand has issued a publishing fraud alert after US-based author Faith Mehrer was offered a "too good to be true" deal for her self-published book Box of Dreams. Graphic / Paul Slater

By publishing standards, the offer was spectacular: a $27 per book royalty, distribution across New Zealand and Australia, and a roundtrip airfare from Tennessee to Tauranga to an event where the author would be “an honoured guest”.

“It actually felt very flattering,” says Faith Mehrer. “I was like how in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save