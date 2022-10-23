Face value: Why it’s time we made peace with the way we look

Our obsession with body image is a serious public health issue for both men and women, says a Cambridge philosopher. By Angela Barnett.

We judge butt implants and boob jobs but we don’t judge pinnaplasty (ear-pinning surgery). We are critical of taking steroids and abdominal etching but not pumping iron at the gym. We mock women with moustaches but approve of getting body hair lasered off. We judge skin colour everywhere but not skin lightening or tanning creams. Instead of judging individuals who modify their bodies to fit into perceived social norms of acceptance, says British philosopher Clare Chambers, “we must judge the systems that tell anyone their body is not good enough”.

From the title of Chambers’ new book, Intact: A defence of the unmodified body, you would think she would be against any modification at all. But in true philosophical fashion, she is not saying don’t – or do – but just think about it.

We modify our bodies all the time for enhancement, lifestyle or health reasons: laser eye surgery, hip replacement, tattoos, piercings, cochlear implants or juice cleanses. But what we want to avoid, she says, “is a society that causes suffering and then pushes modification as the only solution”. Or, obversely, when people are under strong social pressure to modify – circumcision due to religious beliefs, a nose job after childhood bullying or a sales rep pressured to get Botox to stay a certain age – that “we don’t then condemn them for doing so”.

Chambers, 46, is a professor of political philosophy at the University of Cambridge and author of many books and papers in which she tackles lofty subjects. Her first book, in 2008, was entitled Sex, Culture and Justice: The limits of choice. In 2017 came an examination of that bastion of institutions, marriage. The title gives away her position on it: Against Marriage: An egalitarian defence of the marriage-free state.

Intact, her latest book, came out this year. It’s not another tome telling women to resist the need to alter their physical appearance or to shame anyone who does.

Professor Clare Chambers: "We must judge the systems that tell anyone their body is not good enough." Photo / Clare Chambers

Refreshingly, it starts with men’s bodybuilding. Chambers attended the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation championships and says she went into it thinking it would be easy to dismiss but in fact found it fascinating. “It’s an inspiring form of modification because it’s so obvious and honest. You know what you’re doing if you engage in bodybuilding. You’re trying to create a body that fits a very narrow, strange, specific set of aesthetic standards that are designed for the sport, willingly. Whereas those of us who are going about our everyday lives, trying to fit in – plucking eyebrows in the car, looking twice before entering the ‘back, sack and crack’ waxer – we don’t have that honesty about what we’re doing.”

Chambers has written papers on many subjects, ranging from torture, masculinity and radical feminism to the constitution of the family. One she wrote in 2004 has the kind of title you’d expect to see as a clickbait headline on Buzzfeed: “Are breast implants better than female genital mutilation?” This comparison made it into Intact, which covers a fascinating study between Senegalese and American women.

US political scientist Courtney Smith talked to both groups about their different perspectives on breast implants and FGM (female genital mutilation).

“Smith’s interviews with American women about FGM were unsurprising,” says Chambers. “Most were disturbed by what they felt was a barbaric practice that should be stopped. What’s more surprising from a Western perspective is that many of the Senegalese interviewees had the same reaction when learning about cosmetic breast implants.

“Senegalese women see the central purpose of breasts as the nourishment of offspring and couldn’t understand why anyone would risk the chance to breastfeed a child by doing it. They communicated disbelief that people would travel across the globe to fight FGM in foreign lands while the horrid, unnatural and ungodly practice of breast implantation exists back home.”

When Chambers read this study, she questioned her own understanding of cosmetic breast implants. Having done a lot of work around the ethics of cosmetic surgery, she wondered whether breast implants do affect breastfeeding, so did some research. “Sure enough, I found evidence that implants make breastfeeding not impossible, but difficult and painful, and can interfere with milk supply. But I also found this isn’t something cosmetic surgeons will generally discuss with people considering it. It’s not that we just don’t value the breast as a life source; it’s not being put into consideration before surgery.”

Typically, if you go to a doctor with a complaint or pain, the doctor will suggest options to alleviate the problem, and the associated risks and benefits, she notes. Then, you go away and think about it.

“In that discussion of informed consent, the patient has various advantages, knowing what each option is hoping to achieve and the risks involved. Whereas, with cosmetic surgery, people don’t go to a surgeon and say, ‘I feel bad about my body. What’s an evidence-based treatment for that?’ They say, ‘I want breast implants’ or ‘I want a nose job.’ They go in knowing the procedure they want.

“Then the surgeon has a duty to present the list of possible side effects, but it’s not delivered as a way to help the patient decide whether they want to undergo the procedure. The patient already wants to go ahead. So the risk is a box-ticking exercise.

"I found evidence that implants make breastfeeding not impossible, but difficult and painful, and can interfere with milk supply," Chambers says. Photo / Lucas Mendes, Unsplash

“If you said to your GP, ‘I feel bad about my breasts. What do you recommend?’, that would start a different conversation. They might say you could have psychotherapy, or try this cream – which won’t work but doesn’t have any risks, either – or work on your hobbies, or avoid Instagram for a while, or look at surgery, but give you options and you would choose.”

Or GPs could send people to 007b.com, a website where you can see all sorts of real breasts, to discover how very different they all are.

Unattainable ideals

It’s all too easy to demonise body modification and make jokes about boob jobs and Botox. But shaming someone for making these choices can be just as damaging as shaming someone for not meeting perceived ideals, because the focus is still on appearance.

We live in a society where bodies are scrutinised, where some bodies are placed above other bodies, and we’re surrounded by unattainable ideals everywhere. If we did live in a world where there was no pressure to look any kind of way, nobody would be making these decisions and spending their money, especially women.

Chambers says we must “look at the structures suggesting these solutions and overwhelming social norms, bolstered by commercial interests and entrenched inequalities”.

Body liberation is something she wishes for everyone. A member of the UK’s Nuffield Council on Bioethics’ cosmetic surgery committee, she happily gives her take on the industry. Cosmetic surgeons, she says, think they’re helping their patients and strongly want to do the right thing. “They have a pretty good idea whether or not they can create this shaped nose, this breast, but they don’t have clear evidence about the long-term impact on wellbeing.”

Chambers says evidence-based legislation is needed. “Cosmetic surgery procedures are woefully unregulated and all of those working in the field agree. Many also think that other surgeons are acting unethically and that there’s a problem within the industry.”

Policy is also needed to address young girls’ body image and self-esteem, she says. “Most hate their bodies after puberty.”

Our conversation turns to giving birth by cesarean section. Having had similar experiences with our firstborns, we connect over the shame we both felt that our bodies didn’t perform their God-given function of doing “good birthing” the natural way.

There’s a lot of talk about shame in Intact, and particularly how shame about the body is socially created. “We can never imagine a body where we don’t feel shame, as we’re told we should always be striving to improve. If you said to me today, ‘I have no issues about my body, everything is perfect’, the part of me who wrote Intact would say ‘brilliant’ and the part of me that is a human would think, ‘What do you mean, you’re so arrogant.’ The shame is required: we’re pressured into thinking our bodies are inadequate and we should be ashamed of them, working to make them different.”

That “work” on our bodies involves maintenance derived from shame. Chambers coined the term “shametenance”, which can be anything to change the body – from dyeing grey hair, to wearing make-up that looks “natural”, to sleeping with teeth whitening gel – that we do in secret.

Chambers coined the term “shametenance”, which can be anything to change the body – from dyeing grey hair, to wearing make-up that looks “natural”, to sleeping with teeth whitening gel – that we do in secret. Photo / Anthony Wade, Unsplash

It’s easy to see shame­tenance everywhere. The ubiquitous “get your body back after having a baby” is a classic case of it. This idea, says Chambers, suggests there’s one moment when you had a body that was “really, authentically yours. And our real bodies are not the stretchy, lumpy, wrinkly ones we find ourselves in.

“When women try to get their bodies back, they’re usually aiming for the post-pubescent, pre-pregnancy body. Somehow, that minority body becomes not just the ideal body but the authentic body, the one that most accurately characterises who you really are inside. But why on earth should that particular body — the one that has done so much less than you have — be the ‘real’ you?”

The same thinking can be applied to men wanting their post-pubescent body back – that body that had little idea how to navigate alcohol, stress or sex. It may look closer to the ideal, but it doesn’t hold the wisdom our current bodies do. Our bodies grow with us through the decades. They don’t desert us, yet we often want to abandon them as they age.

Make-up dilemma

When we talk over Zoom, it’s a sunny evening in Cambridge and Chambers has just finished rowing. She’s not wearing make-up (nor am I as it’s 7am and, after reading her book, I feel free to do nothing but brush my hair). I ask if she ever wears cosmetics. “Generally, I don’t, but as an academic philosopher, most women don’t wear make-up.”

Chambers makes an argument that the “natural” make-up look – something pushed by every second department store or women’s magazine – is participating in shametenance. We want to wear it to cover up perceived blemishes, or to be seen as more attractive, but we don’t want anyone to know it.

She cites Lancôme’s nude make-up look that uses 20 products and 15 steps. “Wearing make-up requires shametenance. Those with faces close to the dominant, Westernised ideal feel pressure to do less to be acceptable, but for a lot of women, a brush and a wash is not enough.”

The Ziggy Stardust style of creative make-up many Gen Xers or the likes of US make-up artist James Charles are playing with is more honest, she argues. There’s no shametenance pretending the blush and eyeshadow are not there. It’s clearly there.

But each to their own. Chambers doesn’t like to dish out advice because “philosophy is about showing different sides to an argument and looking at them so thoroughly there’s scope for every individual to take out what they need.”

If she does feel like wearing make-up, she says, “I wear bright lipstick to say, ‘Look, I’m wearing make-up.’ I’m not pretending I’m not when I am. It’s about trying to lift some of the secrecy and shame.”

She talks of the cage of beauty, and how the current norm is that “all women should try to be beautiful, but no woman is ever beautiful enough”.

Women of all ethnicities have been raging for decades against beauty norms, and the pressure to conform. But the same pressures that men face are not talked about enough.

Chambers draws on sociologist Scott Melzer, who argues that the ideal of contemporary masculinity emphasises three Bs: bedroom performance, breadwinning and bodies. Men are expected to be dominant in the “Bs” at different life stages. For boys, the body is the most important – looking tough and strong. Once a young man, the focus is on the bedroom — not so much enjoying sex, but performing it well (no matter what your sexual orientation). When adulthood arrives, the burden of being the breadwinner becomes dominant.

“According to Melzer, young men who are not succeeding at sex, and men who are not succeeding at breadwinning, often try to compensate by emphasising the physical aspects of masculinity: the ideal of the manly body. Focusing on the body as a compensation strategy may take relatively benign forms, such as sports or gym work or natural bodybuilding, or it may take highly damaging forms, such as domestic violence, dangerous steroid use or starting fights.”

When men fail at masculinity – as they unavoidably must within these confining cages – a common response, says Chambers, is internalisation. “Rather than attribute their failure to live up to the requirements of masculinity to the impossibility of that ideal, or to uncontrollable socioeconomic circumstances such as recession or austerity politics, men who internalise locate the source of failure within themselves.”

Sociologist Scott Melzer argues that the ideal of contemporary masculinity emphasises three Bs: bedroom performance, breadwinning and bodies. Photo / Scott Melzer

Because we’re all aiming too high, we’re all failing, she says. “This vulnerability is a serious public health issue on a global scale.” The pressure to modify leads us to both over- and under-emphasise our bodies. “We over-emphasise how they appear from the outside – how they look, how they compare, where they rank – and we under-emphasise how they feel from the inside, what it is to live in and through and as our bodies.”

The body politic

Having spent two years working for the Cabinet Office in the UK early in her career, the mother of two doesn’t just waft about her principled pen; she sits on boards and committees, speaks up in the media, and likes to inform policy where she can. After her book on marriage came out, she convened a conference with politicians, scholars, lawyers, policymakers and those campaigning for civil partnerships, where they hashed out changes needed. She says there’s “been a lot of good” in the movement.

There have been campaigns in the UK and Aotearoa to get stickers put on Photo­shopped images in advertising to reduce body shame but, sadly, they don’t work. Research shows they make it worse because people look at the non-Photoshopped image and think, ‘They’re not Photoshopped and they look that good’. It has the opposite effect.

Intact is not a self-help or “bopo” (body-positivity) book. It’s a means to look at all the ways the body exists as a political statement and how the cultural structures we live in – especially in Westernised cultures where creating body shame and hatred is a ­profitable business – affect all bodies in different ways. “We do things through our bodies, and we do things to our bodies. We live in and with them. But the body is also the site of political meaning and the surface on which we’re expected to inscribe our identities. Its appearance gives or denies access to various positions of privilege, membership of social groups, indicators of esteem. And the dominant message of many contemporary cultures is your body is not good enough and it needs to be changed to meet standards of who you should be.”

So what can we do about shametenance and self-hatred? “What seems to make a difference, looking across all the evidence, is not having a homogeneous diet of bodies always fitting into the same parameters, or maybe very different in one constrained way like skin colour, but fitting other ideals. You might have a model who is larger, but she’ll have very smooth skin or be very young. Or an older model, but she must be very thin. If we have proper, diverse bodies around us and in front of us, in advertising and on screens, that would make a big difference.”

As for what individuals can do, she hesitates. “I don’t want to say, ‘Stop modifying your body.’ We all have the right to engage in our bodies creatively, and adorn them, and enjoy making them look a certain way. For some, it’s easy not to engage in body modification and for others, it’s not, and a costly exercise – skin lightening or the trans experience.”

Chambers doesn’t want any individual to be shamed if they do or shamed if they don’t. Like all good philosophers, she wants individuals to question the systems that oppress. “If we’re all feeling bad about our bodies, then it’s not our bodies that are the problem.”