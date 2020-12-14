Fab fizz: The best sparkling wine to drink this Christmas

After a year in which they took on added meaning, it's time to pop some bubbles.

What is it about a glass of chilled bubbly that can swiftly lighten your mood? That magical ritual of pop, fizz and clink is for many of us an integral part of the good times.

Winston Churchill declared in 1918: "Remember, gentlemen, it's not just France we are fighting for, it's Champagne." Since then, sparkling wine has retained its status as the ultimate drink of celebration. Here, Marlborough has emerged as the premier region for bubbly, but outstanding examples are also flowing from elsewhere, notably Central Otago.

A tip for the festive season. Sparkling wine can go to your head faster than still wine, because its carbon dioxide speeds up the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream. So, when you are on the party circuit, while you are sipping, it pays to be nibbling, too.

$10 - $14

Gold Digger Frizzante Naturally Sparkling Rosé NV

From Maori Point, in Central Otago, this non-vintage wine is instantly appealing. Bright, pale pink, it is light and lively, with vibrant strawberry and watermelon flavours, yeasty notes, and a crisp, off-dry, lingering finish. $12 (330 ml)

Nikau Point Gold Méthode Traditionnelle NV

This pale-straw wine is crisp and fractionally sweet, with a touch of complexity and plenty of citrusy, peachy, gently yeasty flavour. $12

$15 - $19

Lindauer Special Reserve Blanc de Blancs NV

Bargain-priced, this bottle-fermented bubbly was made from Gisborne chardonnay. Pale straw, it is lively, with generous, peachy, citrusy flavours, yeasty and biscuity characters adding complexity, and a basically dry feel. $16

Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée 2017

This is a "steal". A bottle-fermented blend of chardonnay and pinot noir, it has a fragrant, yeasty bouquet, leading into a crisp, lively wine with impressive intensity of peachy, gently toasty and yeasty flavours. Dryish, harmonious and lingering. $18

Saint Clair Vicar's Choice Sparkling Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Simple but attractive, this is a fresh, smooth bubbly, with lively passionfruit, peach and apple flavours, a sliver of sweetness and plenty of easy-drinking charm. $17

Soljans Fusion Sparkling Moscato

This "Asti-style" bubbly has a long, proud history. From muscat grapes grown in Gisborne, it is perfumed, fresh and light-bodied, with gentle acidity and ripe, grapey flavours. Simple but delicious. (8.5% alc/vol). $18

Te Hana Rosé Cuvée NV

From Lion, this pale-pink sparkling has a yeasty fragrance and crisp, dryish, strawberryish, yeasty flavours. Lively, dryish and lingering. $17



Toi Toi Sparkling Rosé NV

Pink/pale orange, this is an unusual blend of riesling and barrel-fermented merlot. Made in a very easy-drinking style, it has strawberryish, peachy flavours, strong and lively, although not complex, and a crisp, slightly sweet finish. $17

Nothing beats a chilled glass of bubbly on a summer's day. Photo / 123RF

$20 - $29

Allan Scott Cecilia Brut Méthode Traditionnelle Brut NV

This vivacious Marlborough blend of chardonnay (principally) and pinot noir is disgorged after at least 18 months on its yeast lees. Finely balanced for easy drinking, it has citrusy, appley, gently yeasty and biscuity flavours showing good delicacy and complexity. $23

Hãhã Brut Cuvée NV

Grown in Hawke's Bay and Marlborough, this impressive, non-vintage wine offers great value. it is vivacious and harmonious, with strong, peachy, biscuity, yeasty flavours showing good complexity, and a tightly structured, crisp, dryish, lingering finish. $22

Leveret IQ Premium Brut NV

This fragrant, fresh and lively Hawke's Bay bubbly is a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, disgorged after at least 18 months on its yeast lees. Bright, light yellow, it has citrusy, biscuity, gently yeasty flavours, showing good complexity, and a crisp, finely balanced finish. (11.5% alc/vol). $22

Matahiwi Estate Hawke's Bay Blanc de Blancs NV

A fresh, finely poised wine made from chardonnay, this has strong, vibrant, peachy, citrusy, yeasty flavours showing good vigour, and a crisp, dryish finish. $22

Mission Fete NV

Offering fine value, this distinctive, vivacious Hawke's Bay wine is made from pinot gris and chardonnay. It is crisp and lively, with peachy, gently yeasty flavours showing good intensity, and an off-dry finish. $20

Oyster Bay Sparkling Cuvée Rosé NV

A blend of Hawke's Bay chardonnay (mostly) and Marlborough pinot noir, this pale-pink wine is lively, with strong, strawberryish, peachy, spicy flavours, gentle yeasty notes adding complexity, and a dryish, finely balanced finish. $22

$30 - $39

Aotea Nelson Méthode Traditionnelle NV

From Seifried Estate, this classy, distinctive Nelson wine is a blend of hand-picked chardonnay and pinot noir, disgorged after four years on its yeast lees. Lively and intense, with a fragrant bouquet, it has citrusy, yeasty flavours and is crisp, complex, fully dry and lasting. $39

Cloudy Bay Pelorus NV

Designed as an aperitif, this Marlborough bubbly is a chardonnay-dominant style, matured for at least two years on its yeast lees. Pale straw, it is fragrant and vivacious, with strong, citrusy, yeasty, slightly biscuity flavours. Crisp, complex and harmonious. $35

Daniel Le Brun Méthode Traditionnelle Brut NV

Matured on its yeast lees for at least two years, this non-vintage blend of chardonnay and pinot noir is grown in Marlborough. Elegant and tightly structured, it has very good vigour and intensity of citrusy, appley, yeasty flavours. Fresh and smooth. $30

Daniel Le Brun Méthode Traditionnelle Rosé NV

Bright pink, this non-vintage wine is made from pinot noir grapes hand-picked in Marlborough. Very fresh and lively, it has red berry and plum flavours in a gently yeasty, vivacious style, with a dryish, very harmonious finish. $30

Deutz Marlborough Prestige Cuvée 2017

Disgorged after ageing for three years on its yeast lees, this classy blend of chardonnay (mostly) and pinot noir is tightly structured and smooth, with peachy, yeasty flavours. It floats very smoothly across the palate, with a dry, very harmonious finish. $33

Hunter's Miru Miru Rosé NV

This refined, bright, light-pink wine is a blend of Marlborough pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier. The bouquet is fragrant and yeasty, the palate complex and finely balanced, with strawberryish, peachy, spicy, yeasty flavours. It is dryish and persistent. $35

Johanneshof Cellars New Dawn Marlborough Brut 2010

This classy, deliciously smooth wine was made from pinot noir and disgorged after at least five years on its yeast lees. Very pale pink, it is highly scented, with gentle strawberry, peach and spice flavours showing lovely delicacy and complexity. $38

Nautilus Cuvée Marlborough NV

As the back label indicates, this blend of pinot noir (principally) and chardonnay was disgorged after at least three years ageing on its yeast lees in December 2019. It is very lively, with citrusy, peachy, yeasty flavours, showing good complexity, slightly toasty notes and a long, dryish finish. $39

No.1 Family Estate Cuvée No.1 NV

Made from Marlborough chardonnay and disgorged after two years on its yeast lees, this blanc de blancs style has generous, citrusy, yeasty flavours, hints of oranges and toast, and a dryish, crisp finish. $36

Pask Declaration Gimblett Gravels Méthode Traditionnelle 2011

Closed with a crown seal, this elegant Hawke's Bay blend of chardonnay (80%) and pinot noir (20%) was disgorged in July 2020 after nine years on its yeast lees. Still extremely lively, it is crisp and intense, with vigorous, citrusy, yeasty flavours, and a long, fully dry finish. $30

Quartz Reef Bendigo Estate Méthode Traditionnelle Brut NV

This classy, non-vintage bubbly is estate-grown at Bendigo, in Central Otago. The batch I tasted in October is a blend of pinot noir (61%) and chardonnay (39%), lees-aged for at least two years. Pale straw, it is refined, with vivacious, lemony, appley, yeasty flavours, slightly creamy and smooth. $35

Soljans Legacy Méthode Traditionnelle 2013

Rich and lively, this blend of Hawke's Bay chardonnay (60%) and Marlborough pinot noir (40%) was disgorged after three years on its yeast lees. It has peachy, yeasty, toasty flavours, showing very good complexity, and a finely balanced, smooth finish. $33

Spy Valley Echelon Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle 2012

Estate-grown in the Waihopai Valley, this blend of chardonnay and pinot noir was matured for a year in old oak casks, then bottled and matured on its yeast lees for three and a half years. A vigorous, citrusy wine, it has very good intensity, with a long, unusually dry finish. $37

Tohu Rewa Marlborough Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2015

Made from chardonnay and lees-aged for over two years, this attractive, elegant sparkling is crisp and lively, with a fragrant, citrusy, yeasty bouquet. It is a tight-knit, complex wine with lemony, slightly appley flavours, showing good intensity and harmony, and a lingering finish. $34

It's time to pop some bubbles. Photo / 123RF

$40 - $49

Amisfield Central Otago Méthode Traditionnelle Brut 2015

This classy, pinot noir-based wine was disgorged from its yeast lees in 2018. Pale straw, with a complex, fragrant bouquet, it is crisp and lively, with excellent vigour and intensity of yeasty, biscuity flavours and a fully dry, lasting finish. $45

Church Road Hawke's Bay Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2016

A lively bubbly made from chardonnay hand-picked at Haumoana and bottle-fermented and lees-aged for four years. Bright, light yellow/green, with a nutty, yeasty fragrance, it has strong, vibrant, citrusy, biscuity flavours showing excellent complexity, and an appetisingly fresh, crisp, dry finish. $40

Cloudy Bay Pelorus Rosé

This classy, non-vintage wine is a pinot noir-based blend, partly oak-fermented. Salmon pink, with a fragrant, complex bouquet, it floats effortlessly across the palate, with intense, lively, strawberryish, spicy, yeasty flavours. $45

Daniel Le Brun Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2013

Disgorged after at least five years' maturation on its yeast lees, this classy wine was made entirely from Marlborough chardonnay. Delicious now, it is highly scented, with strong, citrusy, yeasty, slightly toasty flavours that are complex, tightly structured and long. $40

Daniel Le Brun Vintage Méthode Traditionnelle 2010

A very "complete" wine, this Marlborough blend of pinot noir and chardonnay spent six years on its yeast lees. Refined and vigorous, with a fresh, complex bouquet, it has generous, peachy, yeasty flavours, a distinct hint of cashew nuts and a long, rich finish. $40

De La Terre Blanc de Blancs Hawke's Bay Méthode Traditionnelle 2015

This refined, distinctive wine was estate-grown at Havelock North and lees-aged for three years. Scented, it has a real sense of immediacy, with intense, yeasty, complex flavours. Delicate, crisp, dry and persistent. $49

Greystone Organic Pétillant Naturel 2019

Closed with a crown seal, this organically certified wine was made from Waipara riesling and "bottled prior to fully completing its first fermentation, allowing carbon dioxide to be produced by the natural sugars found in the grapes". Light straw, it's a distinctive wine, crisp and lively, with plenty of peachy, citrusy flavour, yeasty notes and a dry feel. $43

Hunter's Miru Miru Reserve 2015

Full of personality, this Marlborough blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier was partly barrel-fermented, then matured on its yeast lees for more than three years. Crisp and dryish, it has an inviting, scented, complex bouquet and excellent vigour and richness, with a lasting finish. $40

Johanneshof Cellars Emmi 2009

Delicious now, this Marlborough blend of pinot noir and chardonnay was disgorged after at least five years on its yeast lees. Very pale straw, it shows excellent complexity, with rich, peachy, citrusy, gently toasty flavours, and a smooth, harmonious finish. $40

LV Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle NV

Highly refined, this is a vivacious, finely poised blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, with strong, citrusy, biscuity flavours, showing excellent complexity, delicacy and length. $49

Nautilus Cuvée Marlborough Vintage Rosé 2017

Made from pinot noir, this delicious wine was disgorged after lengthy maturation on its yeast lees. Pale pink, with strawberryish, spicy, yeasty flavours, it shows excellent delicacy and complexity, with a long, basically dry, smooth finish. $49

Oak Estate Hawke's Bay Méthode Traditionnelle Rosé NV

Here's proof that Hawke's Bay can produce top-flight, pinot noir-based bubbly. Grown at Bridge Pā and lees-aged for a year, it is pale pink, with a fresh, invitingly perfumed bouquet, lively, strawberryish, peachy, yeasty flavours, and a crisp, long finish. $45

$50 - $99

Gibbston Valley Méthode Traditionnelle NV

This stylish wine was hand-picked in Central Otago and disgorged in late 2019, after 29 months on its yeast lees. Very pale straw, it has lively, lemony, appley flavours, with yeasty and biscuity notes adding complexity, fresh acidity and a dryish finish. $50

Hans Herzog Cuvée Thérèse Rosé Méthode Traditionnelle Brut 2015

This distinctive Marlborough wine was barrel-matured for 18 months, then bottle-fermented and made in a bone-dry style. Light red, it has strong strawberry and spice flavours, showing good complexity, and a smooth finish. $64

Kumeu River Kumeu Crémant NV

Bottled in early 2015 and disgorged in late 2018, this impressive wine is crisp and fully dry, with strong, citrusy, slightly nutty flavours showing excellent vigour, intensity and complexity. A highly distinctive wine, it's well worth trying. (13.5% alc/vol). $50

Lanson Black Label Brut NV

This popular, non-vintage champagne is a marriage of pinot noir (50%), chardonnay (35%) and pinot meunier (15%) disgorged after three years of maturation on its yeast lees. Blended with a significant proportion (35%) of reserve stocks, it usefully states when it was disgorged from its yeast lees (October 2019), which gives you a clear idea of its age. Freshly scented, with lively, citrusy, biscuity flavours, it shows excellent drive, complexity and poise. $50 - $60

Lanson Gold Label Brut Vintage 2009

Benchmark stuff, this lovely blend of pinot noir (52%) and chardonnay (48%) was not disgorged from its yeast lees until February 2017. Pale straw, it is vigorous, rich and complex, with strong, peachy, citrusy, biscuity flavours, deliciously crisp, racy and harmonious. $80 - $100

Palliser Estate The Griffin Martinborough Méthode Traditionnelle 2017

This elegant, bottle-fermented blend of pinot noir and chardonnay spent more than three years on its yeast lees. Pale straw, with an invitingly fragrant, yeasty bouquet, it is vivacious, with crisp, intense, citrusy, yeasty flavours, tightly structured and complex, and a dryish, racy finish. $53

Palliser Estate The Rose Méthode Traditionnelle 2017

Labelled "The Rose" rather than "The Rosé", this outstanding bubbly is a delicious, pale-orange Martinborough wine, based entirely on pinot noir. A "serious" style, it is crisp and dryish, with incisive, peachy, strawberryish, spicy flavours showing excellent complexity, harmony and length. $56

Quartz Reef Méthode Traditionnelle Vintage Blanc de Blancs 2015

Promoted as "the crown jewel" of Quartz Reef's Central Otago sparklings, this chardonnay-based wine was disgorged after five years on its yeast lees. Showing beautiful poise and vigour, it has delicate, lemony, appley flavours, subtle yeasty notes adding complexity, and a dry, smooth, lasting finish. Certified organic. $75

Rock Ferry Central Otago Brut Rosé 2014

Certified organic, this classy, distinctive wine was estate-grown at Bendigo, fermented in a 50/50 split of seasoned-oak and stainless-steel barrels, and disgorged after maturing for three and a half years on its yeast lees. Pale pink, it has intense, strawberryish, spicy, yeasty flavours showing good complexity, and a finely balanced, dry, lingering finish. $55

$100 and Over

Gibbston Valley Rosé Méthode Traditionnelle 2013

This delicious Central Otago bubbly was made from pinot noir, grown at Gibbston, and matured on its yeast lees for nearly five years. Straw-hued, with a hint of orange, it has a highly fragrant, complex bouquet and peachy, strawberryish, spicy, yeasty flavours showing lovely concentration and vigour. Pricey, but memorable. $110 l

(Note: The wines reviewed are all in the 12%-13% alcohol-by-volume range unless otherwise stated.)