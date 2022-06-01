Ever left your eyeball in an Uber? Turns out you're not alone. Photo / Getty Images

Ever left your eyeball in an Uber? Turns out you're not alone. Photo / Getty Images

Lost and founds can often be places for discarded treasures, lost heirlooms and keep cups that you absolutely did not manage to keep.

And it turns out your handy Uber is no different, with items left behind being stored in a lost and found that often rivals a costume shop.

Uber has become a transport favourite for Kiwis and while most people remember to take everything with them, we've all had a moment when we realise we've left something behind. Cue the dramatic running after the driver to try and reunite with your items. "Come back!" you shout to no avail.

Thankfully there is a much easier – and less embarrassing way to retrieve your items but more on that soon.

Right on time Uber has released its findings from its sixth annual Lost & Found index and some are cringeworthy. Ranging from a prosthetic eye to organic tomatoes and even a sentimental metal straw, the list is full of wild and wacky surprises.

Speaking on the report's findings, Head of Rider at Uber ANZ, Margarita Peker, said: "With travel back in full swing, and with Mercury in retrograde influencing forgetfulness, we're back with Uber's annual Lost & Found Index."

"Aussies and Kiwis have been more forgetful than ever this year. As we continue encouraging the country to get going again, we look forward to helping return these lost items – no matter how bizarre they may be!"

From the five most common items to the five strangest items left behind here are the things New Zealanders have left behind in an Uber over the past year:

We start with the most common items Kiwis forgot to take with them – which are understandably predictable:

1. Phone/camera

2. Wallet/purse

3. Keys

4. Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage

5. Glasses

And now onto the five unique and gasp-worthy items that didn't make it to their next destination:

1. A prosthetic eye

2. Organic heirloom tomatoes



3. A trophy

4. A sentimental metal straw

5. A family member

Lost and founds are places full of interesting items - and it turns out Uber is no different. Photo / Getty Images

What to do if you leave items in an Uber

If you're one of the people who unfortunately left their beloved items in the back seat of an Uber there is a way to get your belongings back that doesn't include pulling a muscle when you run after the car.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call your driver - but if you leave your phone itself in the Uber ride, you can log in to your account on a computer.