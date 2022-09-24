Eye spy: Preventing vision loss as you age

Regular vision checks as we get older are important to pick up treatable conditions. Photo / 123RF

Regular vision checks as we age are important to pick up treatable conditions that are easy to miss, such as macular degeneration.

Many of us accept that as we get older our vision will worsen. But that acceptance comes at a cost, as it means we may miss the early signs of treatable conditions such as macular degeneration.

The macula is the central region of the retina, a part of the eye that processes visual images. As we age, it can deteriorate, resulting in vision loss in the centre of a person's field of vision.

"In this country, about one in seven people who are over the age of 55 will have some signs of the disease, and over the age of 70 it's one in four," says Rachael Niederer, a senior lecturer in clinical ophthalmology at the University of Auckland. "The projections are that rates in New Zealand will grow by about 70 per cent by 2030."

There is a genetic component to macular degeneration, but a number of genes are involved and just because you may have them doesn't mean you are bound to develop the condition. For prevention, and to slow the progress of the disease, the main thing you can do is stop smoking, Niederer says.

"It makes a massive difference. People who smoke are three times more likely to get age-related macular degeneration and more likely to lose vision from it."

There is science to show that nutrients also play an important role. The Age-related Eye Disease I and II studies by the US National Eye Institute identified a specific formula of antioxidants that significantly reduce progression and delay vision loss. (That formula is zinc 80mg, copper 2mg, vitamin E 400 IU, vitamin C 500mg, lutein 10mg and zeaxanthin 2mg, and it is available in supplement form). An earlier version contained beta-carotene but that was removed because it has been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer, particularly among men who smoke.

The AREDS trials showed benefit only for those with intermediate to advanced disease. They reduced their risk of vision loss by about 25 per cent over five years. They also lessened the chance of developing macular degeneration in the other eye. The same effect wasn't seen for people in the earlier stages of the disease.

"That's not to say it's completely useless in the early stages, but it may take more than five years to get the outcomes you're looking for," says Niederer. "Generally, I'd say if you're the kind of person who likes to take supplements then go for it, and maybe in the long term you'll do some good. But otherwise, spend the money on lots of vegetables and fruit in all the colours of the rainbow."

In the AREDS trial, the participants who didn't get much lutein and zeaxanthin in their diets were the ones who benefited most from supplements. Other studies have suggested a diet rich in these antioxidants – with plenty of leafy greens, sweetcorn, yellow and orange capsicum, and citrus fruit – helps lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration. A 2018 study from the University of Sydney showed that eating an orange a day reduced the risk by more than 60 per cent. And omega 3 from oily fish has also been shown to be helpful.

"Basically, if it's healthy for your heart then it's healthy for your eyes," says Niederer.

Research is happening here and overseas to find new treatments. But there is still no medical intervention for those with dry macular degeneration, which is caused by small yellow deposits called drusen that accumulate beneath the retina. The other form of the condition is known as wet macular degeneration. This occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and leak fluid or blood and cause scarring. The most common therapy for the wet form is injections of drugs that block the protein – vascular endothelial growth factor – that causes this to happen.

In the earlier stages of macular degeneration, people often miss symptoms, says Niederer, as the brain is very good at reacting to vision loss in one eye by compensating with the other. That is one of the reasons why, even for those who have had good eyesight all their life, regular screening by an optometrist is recommended for everyone over the age of 45.

"Then you should have one every five years until you hit 60 and every three years after that," she advises.