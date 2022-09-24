Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Eye spy: Preventing vision loss as you age

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Regular vision checks as we get older are important to pick up treatable conditions. Photo / 123RF

Regular vision checks as we get older are important to pick up treatable conditions. Photo / 123RF

Regular vision checks as we age are important to pick up treatable conditions that are easy to miss, such as macular degeneration.

Many of us accept that as we get older our vision will worsen.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.