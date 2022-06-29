It's probably time to change up your skincare routine now that the weather's colder. Photo / Getty Images

It's probably time to change up your skincare routine now that the weather's colder. Photo / Getty Images

When the first step in your morning routine is fumbling in the dark for the on switch on your heater, you know winter is here.

Suddenly you're layering up before leaving the house, de-fogging your car windshield every morning, and bemoaning how long it takes your laundry to dry inside. Suddenly your skin is flakier than an almond croissant and you're slathering on moisturiser before hiding your face in a big blanket scarf to protect it from the wind and rain.

The cold weather isn't kind to your body - and neither are the heat pumps and dehumidifiers we're blasting to combat the chill. And as the only barrier protecting your body from the outside elements, your skin takes the hit.

Physiologist Erin Barlow, head of research and development for Kiwi skincare brand Emma Lewisham, explains that our skin has the tough job of protecting our bodies from external environments.

"When these environments change, our skin is quite literally caught in the middle," she tells the Herald.

"In winter, the temperature and humidity drop, and so does the moisture in our skin. So, our skin can become dry, irritated, and inflamed during the colder months. It's not just our external environment that can change; our body's internal environment can be challenged when we switch the water bottle for comfort foods. For example, high sugar and fat diets have been linked to skin inflammation.

"While heat pumps and dehumidifiers make our days cosy, they can also dehydrate our skin. Add those extra hot marathons in the shower, and you have a recipe for skin stripped of oil, dry, and irritated."

When the cold weather irritates your skin, it's probably time to switch up your routine, Barlow says. Looking for the right ingredients in your skincare is a good place to start.

"It's not just about finding the thickest moisturiser - look for key ingredients like hyaluronic acid to increase your skin's moisture content and retention, paired with ceramides to nurture your skin's barrier and protect and boost that precious hydration."

She also recommends being gentle with the cleanser when taking your make-up off at the end of the day.

"There's no need to strip your skin when you cleanse. This is especially important in winter when our skin's oils are even more crucial for maintaining hydration."

It's important to reach for a cream-based moisturiser to help your skin stay hydrated. Photo / Getty Images

Barlow recommends moisturising as soon as you're out of the shower while your skin is still damp to help lock in moisture. And as tempting as it is to turn the heat up in the shower during winter, it's best to avoid this as it can inflame your skin.

Finally, don't forget sunscreen - that goes for all seasons. Barlow adds that staying hydrated is also hugely important to keep your skin healthy.

"Be honest about your hydration. If that two-litre bottle of water starts feeling like a chore, mix up your water intake with fruit teas or a decanter."

Pharmacist Professor Vanessa Pinheiro, who helped develop Kiwi skincare brand Mutual, points out that skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis can also flare up during the winter months. She agrees with Barlow that minimal cleansing is key to avoiding irritation.

"The general recommendation from dermatologists is to avoid using hot water, soap or cleanser on the dry areas every day. Don't forget that too much cleansing removes the skin's natural moisturisers and winter is the time to preserve them."

Pinheiro says hydration is the key to protecting skin from the winter elements - look for one with a moisturising cream base with natural ingredients.

"During the winter months, it becomes essential to apply a cream-based moisturiser directly to your skin daily. And if it is necessary, change your regular moisturiser to a long-term skin moisturising cream."

Here are some of our top picks for keeping your skin hydrated this winter.

Lanolips 101 Ointment - $22.00

Lanolips 101 ointment. Photo / Supplied

Emma Lewisham Supernatural 72-Hour Crème - $141.00

Emma Lewisham 72-hour hydration face crème. Photo / Supplied

Summer Fridays Summer Silk Nourishing Body Lotion - $44.00

Summer Fridays Summer Silk nourishing body lotion. Photo / Supplied

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil - $49.99

Trilogy organic rosehip oil. Photo / Supplied

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturiser - $66.00

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturiser. Photo / Supplied

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant - from $29.00

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant. Photo / Supplied

Bondi Sands Tropical Rum Body Moisturiser - $19.99

Bondi Sands Tropical Rum Body Moisturiser. Photo / Supplied

Mutual Cream Moisturiser with boosters - from $174.06