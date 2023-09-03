This overlooked potential symptom of menopause could be wreaking havoc on your stomach. Photo / 123RF

Menopause has many symptoms. Hot flushes, dizziness and emotional imbalances are just some, but a doctor has warned of a potential symptom that is often overlooked.

Speaking to British Vogue, a gastroenterology expert has revealed that one unexpected side effect many may not expect or prepare for is an increase in digestive and GI issues.

Mythili Pathipati, MD - a Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the issue can result in increased bloating, gassiness, constipation, diarrhoea and pain.

Explaining the reason why, she said the pain comes from the fact that your body is going through the natural ageing process or hormonal changes, therefore changing the way your body feels pain.

“One thought is that declining ovarian hormones (oestrogen and progesterone) can contribute to increased visceral hypersensitivity.” The doctor said, adding: “So pain perception in different parts of the GI tract can have a lower threshold as a result of these hormonal shifts.”

Pathipati went on to advise that while you cannot prevent the possible symptoms entirely, you can do things to ease pain like cutting out foods that may upset your stomach or take up exercises that encourage cardiovascular movement such as yoga.

This is not the first time a women’s health doctor has highlighted those particular side effects. Daily Mail reported Menopause Specialist and GP Dr Stephanie Goodwin has also discussed the effects your digestive system may experience while going through the natural change.

Noting that “erratic’ oestrogen levels could lead to higher fluid levels in the body, she stated it may cause swelling and bloating and explained that progesterone – which is a hormone usually working to help your body remove excess fluids – can also be affected, which in turn can result in a slower process than you’re used to.

The news comes after a recent survey found more than half of Kiwi women have severe menopause symptoms, with 84 per cent impacted at work.

The most common and severe physical symptoms included sleep problems, weight gain, night sweats and body pains, while the most common and severe psychological symptoms include fatigue, low mood, memory problems and low sex drive.